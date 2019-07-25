Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Greta Thunberg and The 1975 release rallying cry for climate rebels

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has become the first person not a member of the band The 1975 to feature on one of their tracks. The band’s upcoming album, Notes on a Conditional Form has the 16 year-old delivering a call to arms for climate rebels over a gentle orchestral backing.

As an opening to The 1975’s new album, the self titled track is a strong message in which Thunberg calls for ‘civil disobedience’ stating ‘there are no grey areas when it comes to survival’. She continues, ‘we need a system change rather than individual change. But you cannot have one without the other.’

Thunberg has become the enduring face of a global youth movement to tackle climate change with a 15 metre mural of the young campaigner appearing in Bristol earlier this year. Her foray into the world of music comes at a pivotal point for change as, in the midst of an unprecedented heatwave, the scientific consensus that humans are the cause of global warming has pushed past 99%.

Matt Healy, lead singer of the band, said it was an inspiration to meet Thunberg and also revealed that the income from the track will go to socio-political action group, Extinction Rebellion.

