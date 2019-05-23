Victoria Beckham to debut eco-friendly beauty range at London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham is set to launch a line of beauty and skincare products in eco-friendly packaging this autumn.

The new range will feature makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness products, when it is unveiled at London Fashion Week in September.

Victoria Beckham Beauty will be the first standalone beauty line Beckham has launched. Her brand had previously collaborated with Estée Lauder for limited-edition makeup and skincare ranges.

Beckham told Fashion Network magazine the brand would “make the sort of products that I need in my own life”, as part of a mission to “fine tune” the Victoria Beckham label.

Packaging for the VBB products will be made from recycled materials, though the brand has joined forces with French art director Ezra Petronio – who has handled beauty campaigns for Chloé, Prada and Helmut Lang – to develop brand imagery and ensure it maintains a stylish appearance.

“It’s about being very sustainable, since all the packaging is post-consumer and about keeping the quality high,” Beckham told Fashion Network.

Victoria Beckham fashion reborn

The range will only be available in selected boutiques and via the brand’s website for home delivery, shunning traditional department stores.

The model means products willbe slightly cheaper than the those in the Victoria Beckham range in collaboration with Estée Lauder.

It comes ahead of a revamp of the wider brand, which is set to see its named “tweaked” in the near future. VB will also take its clothing collections to Milan for the first time, after hiring Marie de Reynies, whose mission has been to raise sophistication of the ready-to-wear collections.