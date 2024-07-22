EventsEventsPodcasts
Does it really matter if you eat before swimming? It's more important that you do this instead

Being hydrated is much more important than not eating before going swimming.
Being hydrated is much more important than not eating before going swimming. Copyright Canva
By Euronews and AP
Published on
Despite warnings about swimming on a full stomach, eating before you jump in the pool is generally nothing to worry about. But something else might be.

How often have you been warned by your parents not to jump in the pool or the sea right after eating? It seems they may have been overly cautious in their advice.

In most cases, there’s no need to wait at least 30 minutes after eating to go for a swim, doctors say.

That old warning stems from worry that people might drown or struggle because blood will be diverted to their full stomachs instead of their muscles.

In reality, people still have plenty of blood flowing to their muscles after eating, says Dr Matthew Badgett of the Cleveland Clinic in the US. A former high school swimmer, Badgett used to eat a couple of bananas and drink some water or a sports drink before he raced.

He worries that the old warning can actually cause complications.

Water loss is critical

It's important to quench your thirst before swimming, especially on sunny days. People often don’t realize they can still get dehydrated, which can lead to muscle cramps.

"We sweat when we are in the water, we just don’t appreciate the water loss," he said.

So, jumping in the pool or the sea after eating is no big deal for recreational swimming.

But people planning to swim laps or exercise may want to let their food digest to avoid cramps, just like they’d wait before jogging.

Also, swimming after tossing back a few beers is risky.

People tend to be more aggressive, less coordinated and prone to bad choices when they swim after consuming alcohol. Those factors all can cause problems when dealing with strong currents or ocean tides at the beach this summer.

"You’re just not going to be as sharp," Badgett said.

