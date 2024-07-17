By Agencies with AP

As he bestowed the honour, the British King petted the small creature and offered a compliment on the shade of its pale blonde coat.

King Charles III has bestowed a royal title on a rare golden goat breed.

Golden Guernseys are a rare breed, considered “at risk” on the UK's Rare Breeds Watchlist.

They will now be known as the Royal Golden Guernsey Goat around the world. The title was given while the King and Queen visited the island of Guernsey in the English Channel.

Eight-year-old Tamsin was the goat chosen to represent the breed.

“Hopefully this will raise awareness for the breed,” said Rebecca Martin, Tamsin's owner.

What are Royal Golden Guernsey Goats?

The dairy breed, distinguished by its golden skin and brown hair, has a unique history dating back 200 years, according to The Mirror.

They were thought to have died out before British woman Miriam Milbourne rediscovered the breed in the 1920s. She began to keep them, hiding them in her home in the 1940s when Nazi forces occupied the island.

Christopher Price, the chief executive of the UK's Rare Breeds Survival Trust, said the King's honour offers recognition of the breed’s historical significance and its value to biodiversity, the environment and sustainable food production.

“Being choosy in what they eat, their grazing can provide very specific environmental benefits,’’ Price said in a statement.

’’We are extremely grateful to his majesty for his continued, greatly valued support for British rare native livestock and equine breeds.”

How can an animal breed be royal?

While the British royal family are well-known for their love of dogs and horses, it is the first time in recent history that the protected title has been granted to a livestock breed.

Royal titles are granted sparingly, on the advice of the UK Cabinet Office and with strict standards applied.

Considered friendly and docile, they produce good milk.