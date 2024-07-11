EventsEventsPodcasts
Heavy rainfall causes severe harvest impact and losses for French farmers

Farmers install hay bales on a highway near Paris's main airport, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 near Roissy-en-France, north of Paris.
Farmers install hay bales on a highway near Paris's main airport, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 near Roissy-en-France, north of Paris. Copyright AP
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Persistent rainfall in France is reducing soft wheat production, resulting in a high decrease in the overall harvest and substantial losses for individual farmers.

Heavy and frequent rainfall is causing a severe impact on harvest in France, with soft wheat production in steep decline.

At Guillaume Lefort's farm in Larchant (Seine-et-Marne), soft wheat growth is uneven across his 70-hectare plot. Some ears are still green, and his harvest will start later than usual. He expects a 20% loss compared with a normal year.

This year, the harvest is estimated to be about 29.7 million tonnes, a decline of 15% compared to 2023.

On one farm in the Indre region, wheat is lying down due to recurrent storms and strong winds.

"We're down to 5.3 tonnes [per hectare], whereas in an average or normal year, we should be doing 7 tonnes," says cereal farmer Nicolas Pailloux. He expects to lose around €15,000.

With global warming, he is trying to adapt, but "unpredictability makes it complicated", he says. On the whole of French cereal production, the loss is estimated at -13%.

Watch the full report in the video player above.

