By Euronews with AP

Severe storms in Germany have affected the Euros football tournament.

Europe is currently facing a series of extreme weather events, with heatwaves in Turkey and Hungary and severe storms in Germany. These conditions have significantly impacted daily life, leading to cancellations and warnings across the continent.

In Turkey, an intense heatwave continues to grip the nation. Temperatures in the southern and western regions have consistently exceeded 40°C since the beginning of summer, far above the seasonal norms.

The high humidity has exacerbated the discomfort, prompting many residents to seek relief by flocking to the coastlines.

The excessive heat has also sparked wildfires across several provinces. Firefighters have been working tirelessly, employing planes, helicopters, and other equipment to control the blazes. Although most fires were subdued quickly, the persistent high temperatures pose an ongoing threat.

Germany's severe storm warnings

Germany is experiencing severe thunderstorms, particularly affecting the western regions.

Cities such as Dortmund, Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Gelsenkirchen have closed Euros 2024 fan zones due to safety concerns.

The German Weather Service has issued warnings for heavy rain, hail, and potential tornadoes.

The severe weather has disrupted the European Championship fan activities. For example, Leipzig’s Augustusplatz fan zone was closed in anticipation of a thunderstorm, with the possibility of reopening if conditions improve.

The storms are expected to move eastwards, affecting areas from Rhineland-Palatinate to central and eastern Germany.

Hungary issues highest level heat alert

Hungary's National Chief Medical Officer has declared a level three heat alert, the highest possible, effective until Saturday.

The extreme heat poses a significant health risk, particularly to children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with cardiovascular conditions. Authorities are urging people to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours.

The early onset of the heatwave has affected schools, with many opting for outdoor activities to keep children cool.

Teachers and caregivers are taking extra precautions to ensure children remain hydrated and shaded. Experts warn that the country could break heat records this week, further highlighting the severity of the situation.