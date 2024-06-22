Switzerland hit by floods as residents and tourists on high alert

Rainfall in the Swiss canton of Valais have caused severe flooding, isolating Zermatt and prompting evacuations as authorities raise alert levels.

Persistent rainfall, melting snow, and saturated ground have led to significant flooding in the Swiss canton of Valais.

The popular tourist destination of Zermatt, situated near the iconic Matterhorn mountain, experienced severe disruptions on Friday as the Mattervispa river partially overflowed, cutting off the mountain village from the outside world.

The Matterhorn-Gotthard Railway halted operations, leaving Zermatt inaccessible since midday.

Authorities in Valais are particularly concerned about the Rhone river and its tributaries, which are threatening to overflow.

High alert level called by authorities

The Rhone’s water levels have been high since the morning and are expected to peak by late evening, posing a risk of further flooding and landslides.

In response, local officials have elevated the warning level for the entire canton to an alert level, indicating the need for heightened monitoring and preparedness for emergency measures.

In the municipality of Chippis, approximately 30 residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure. These evacuees spent the night in the commune’s gymnasium, according to the local mayor.

The Swiss federal authorities have also raised the danger level for parts of Valais to the second-highest, level 4.

Restrictions implemented all weekend

Residents and visitors have been advised to avoid watercourses, refrain from parking on bridges, and limit movement near the affected areas. Filming or photographing the storm events is discouraged for safety reasons.

Train services between Visp and Zermatt have been suspended, with replacement buses operating between Visp and Täsch to accommodate stranded passengers.

In Zermatt, the Vispa River overflowed its banks on Friday morning, leading to the closure of schools. Authorities have been on high alert since the early hours, with local media reporting extensive preparations to manage the flood risk.

The banks of the Rhone and its tributaries will be off-limits to the public this weekend due to the flooding risk.

This restriction is in place from Friday until Monday evening as the Valais cantonal flood control authority closely monitors the situation. The river’s flow is anticipated to continue rising until it reaches its peak later on Friday.

With the entire region on high alert, the local and federal authorities are working diligently to mitigate the impact of the floods and ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.