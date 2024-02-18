The European Tree of the Year award brings together trees with the most interesting stories from around Europe while promoting the importance of our connection with nature.

In a world full of division, anger and heartbreak it’s cathartic to have something uncontroversial that we can all sit back and admire.

That’s what the European Tree of the Year gives us.

Since 2011 the competition has brought together a selection of the most unique and beautiful trees from across the continent.

Each country that wants to participate holds a national contest carried out by local organisers, usually an NGO. Sometimes these national contests are put to the people to choose their favourite national tree and sometimes it’s a committee that decides.

When the process is completed each country puts forward one tree to the European competition which is put to a public vote online to crown its winner. This year 15 countries put a tree up for selection.

How trees can bring us together

“I haven’t met a person who has told me they don’t like trees,” says Adam Holub, the project manager at Nadace Partnerstvi, a Czech environmental organisation that organises the competition.

“There’s two symbols that you can use very effectively to carry an important message with an environmental twist - trees and bees.”

Holub says the main aim of the competition is to promote the relationship between the communities local to the trees and the environment.

“It’s also to give an opportunity to bring local representatives to the European level,” he explains. “We believe it’s important for the people in the grassroots to give their thoughts to the top.”

This step happens at the awards ceremony held in the European Parliament, attended by several MEPs and people from the communities of each of the trees nominated.

Voting is open to the public online here until 22 February, with the winner announced on 20 March in Brussels.

Each tree comes with its own rich history. From an ancient olive tree that has survived for thousands of years to trees that have a special place in their communities.

Here are some of the current frontrunners, to help you choose your favourite to vote for:

Poland's entry to the European Tree of the Year competition. Bożka Piotrowska and Zielona Bombonierka

Poland’s wrangled beauty

Currently polling in first place with 21,808 votes is ‘The Heart of the Garden’ from Poland. This majestic tree has an unusually thick trunk and is estimated to be around 200 years old. It’s located in the heart of the botanical garden of the University of Wroclaw.

France's entry to the European Tree of the Year competition. Emmanuel Boitier

France’s unstable belle

Slotting into second place in the current standings with 13,753 votes is France’s ‘The Weeping Beech of Bayeux’.

With a canopy spanning 40m this 160 year-old tree needs an artificial support structure to stay standing. But the effort is worth it to preserve this true beauty.

Italy's entry to the European Tree of the Year competition. Valerio Atzori Corpo

Italy’s ancient olive

Next up with 8,812 votes is ‘The Thousand-year-old Olive Tree of Luras’. As the name suggests this tree is very old. It’s estimated to have stood in Luras, a small town in Sardinia, for 3000-4000 years. We’re talking the Bronze Age era here. As the award’s website puts it: “a true symbol of resilience and continuity.”

Portugal's entry to the European Tree of the Year competition. José Couceiro da Costa

Portugal’s prim and proper stunner

In fourth place with 6,925 votes is Portugal’s entry ‘Camellia’. Beautifully manicured, this tree is sitting pretty in the centennial gardens of the ancient Villa Margaridi in the city of Guimarães.

Czech Republic's entry to the European Tree of the Year competition. Tom Kalous

Czech Republic's enduring nature

Rounding out the current top five is the aptly named ‘Pear Tree in the Middle of a Field’ from the Czech Republic.

Its distinctive shape has been influenced by the strong westerly winds in the area. According to the European Tree of the Year website, “it survived collectivisation in the times of former Czechoslovakia, the consolidation of fields and the construction of land reclamation.” How many of us can say that?

You can find the full selection on the award’s website and voting is open until 22 February at 4pm CET.