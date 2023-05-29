By Euronews Green with AP

Some have speculated that climate activists could be behind the colour change.

Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared yesterday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

Gondoliers could be seen punting through the phosphorescent waters while tourists took photographs of the green patch, from the Rialto Bridge up and along part of the canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch first was reported by local residents.

A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Luigi Costantini/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The Italian fire service said it was helping the regional environmental protection agency take samples for testing.

Police were looking into whether the green colouring could be a protest by climate activists, reported the local daily newspaper La Nuova Venezia.

Watch the video above to see the bright green Grand Canal.