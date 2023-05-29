EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader
Italy

The waters of the Grand Canal in Venice turn bright green

A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal , in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023.
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal , in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023.   -  Copyright  Luigi Costantini/AP Photo
By Euronews  with AP

The authorities in Venice are trying to discover how the waters of the Grand Canal turned bright green.

Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Luigi Costantini/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023.Luigi Costantini/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

You might also like

At the 2023 Venice Biennale, empowered African creatives lead architecture into the future

Norman Foster designs forward-thinking emergency shelter at Venice Biennale

Venice’s famous canals are running dry due to low tides and lack of rainfall