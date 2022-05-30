France to put down orca stranded in Seine river

French authorities have announced that a killer whale that has been stranded in the Seine river will be euthanised after an operation to save the animal and guide it back to the ocean ended in failure.

They tried to use drones and replicate orca sounds to lead it back to the ocean but were unsuccessful. This method was used to avoid bringing boats near the animal for fear it would cause it extra stress.

Scientists involved in the operation reported that it responded "erratically" to the whale sounds and was very confused.

Officials say the whale is in a critical state of health, having become very weak due to being in freshwater for so long. They also believe it is infected by mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which is impacting its organs, skin and brain functions.

The orca has been spotted multiple times in the iconic French river since April 5th some 30 kilometres from the English Channel.

The decision to euthanise the killer whale was taken unanimously by a group of experts. The authorities did not specify how or where it will be euthanised.