COP26 latest: New draft text released, but is time running out?

With COP26 due to end today, the clock is ticking in Glasgow to find a deal that will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Negotiators worked all night long on a new draft decision that was published early this morning. But a number of sticking points remain - including climate finance.
If the almost 200 countries involved in the talks are unable to strike a deal by 7pm CET today, it is likely COP26 will go into overtime.
Here is what you need to know as Day 12 gets underway:
- The latest draft decision has watered down the language from the previous text calling to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.
- "The new final decision text could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better," said Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan.
- On a more positive note, she said there was "wording in here worth holding on to." "We’ve moved from richer nations largely ignoring the pleas of developing countries for promised finance to tackle climate change, to the start of recognition that their calls should be met," Morgan tweeted.
- Egypt and the United Arab Emirates will host the next COPs in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
- Ugandan youth activist Vanessa Nakate scolded business and political leaders in an impassioned speech at COP26 yesterday. Many activists "do not see the success that is being applauded within these halls," she said.
- "We desperately need you to prove us wrong," Nakate added.
In case you weren't able to follow along on Thursday, here are five key takeaways from Day 11.
Activist Vanessa Nakate scolds world leaders in impassioned speech
“The latest available science tells us that in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, we must reduce global CO2 emissions by somewhere between 7% to 11% this year, and next year, and every year after year, until we get to zero,” Ugandan youth activist Vanessa Nakate told business and political leaders in an impassioned speech at COP26 yesterday.
"So I hope you can understand why many of the activists who are here in Glasgow, and millions of activists who could not be here, do not see the success that is being applauded within these halls,” said Nakate.
“Where I live, a two-degree world means that a billion people will be affected by extreme heat stress,” she went on.
“Some places in the global south will regularly reach a wet-bulb temperature of 35 degrees Celsius," she said.
Nakate called for “drastic action (that) will pull us back from the abyss,” saying past promises on climate change had been repeatedly broken.
“I’m actually here to beg you to prove us wrong,” the 24-year-old said. “We desperately need you to prove us wrong. Please prove us wrong. God, help us all, if you fail to prove us wrong. God help us.”
Climate finance: what's in the new draft deal?
The latest draft reflects those concerns, expressing “deep regret” that the $100 billion goal hasn't been met and urging rich countries to scale up their funding.
It also adds wording that could create a fund to compensate countries for serious destruction resulting from climate change.
"We’ve moved from richer nations largely ignoring the pleas of developing countries for promised finance to tackle climate change, to the start of recognition that their calls should be met," tweeted Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan.
"Now we need developed countries to scale up their offer of support and finance," she added.
On loss and damage, Global environmental politics expert Jen Allen notes the mention of a "new technical facility."
"This smells like compromise more support for loss and damage, but in the form of a technical support centre, not compensation," she tweeted.
Rich nations such as the United States, who have historically been the biggest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, are opposed to any legal obligation to pay for loss and damage suffered by poor countries.
Draft decision's new wording on fossil fuels draws mixed reactions
A new draft of the COP26 cover deal released on Friday appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.
The latest draft proposal from the meeting’s chair calls on countries to accelerate "the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels."
A previous version published on Wednesday had called on countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel."
“Those qualifiers completely undermine the intention," said Alex Rafalowicz, director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Intiative, an environmental campaign group.
“They’re loopholes so large you could drive a lorry through them,” he said, using the British term for a truck.
Helen Mountford, a senior climate expert at the World Resources Institute, said allowing countries to determine which subsidies they consider inefficient would water down the agreement.
"It definitely weakens it,” she said.
"The key line on phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies has been critically weakened, but it’s still there and needs to be strengthened again before this summit closes. That’s going to be a big tussle and one we need to win, " said Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan.
The question of how to address the continued use of fossil fuels responsible for much of global warming has been one of the key sticking points at the two-week talks.
With AP