COP26 latest: New draft text released, but is time running out?

With COP26 due to end today, the clock is ticking in Glasgow to find a deal that will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Negotiators worked all night long on a new draft decision that was published early this morning. But a number of sticking points remain - including climate finance.

If the almost 200 countries involved in the talks are unable to strike a deal by 7pm CET today, it is likely COP26 will go into overtime.

Here is what you need to know as Day 12 gets underway:

The latest draft decision has watered down the language from the previous text calling to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.

"The new final decision text could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better," said Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan.

On a more positive note, she said there was "wording in here worth holding on to." "We’ve moved from richer nations largely ignoring the pleas of developing countries for promised finance to tackle climate change, to the start of recognition that their calls should be met," Morgan tweeted.

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates will host the next COPs in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Ugandan youth activist Vanessa Nakate scolded business and political leaders in an impassioned speech at COP26 yesterday. Many activists "do not see the success that is being applauded within these halls," she said.

scolded business and political leaders in an impassioned speech at COP26 yesterday. Many activists "do not see the success that is being applauded within these halls," she said. "We desperately need you to prove us wrong," Nakate added.

In case you weren't able to follow along on Thursday, here are five key takeaways from Day 11.

Follow our live updates on our blog: