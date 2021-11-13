COP26 was due to end yesterday but negotiators are back to work on Saturday morning, hoping to agree on a deal that will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Here is what you need to know as what should be the summit's last day gets underway:

A third version of the draft decision was just released on Saturday morning.

was just released on Saturday morning. Like the previous version, the new draft calls upon countries to accelerate "efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."

It does not set up specific mechanisms for Loss and Damage, a crucial demand of developing countries.

"I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," said COP26 chair Alok Sharma in a statement yesterday.

As of Friday evening, three main sticking points remained: financial aid for poor nations; mentioning a coal phaseout and an end to fossil fuel subsidies; and the question of how soon countries have to come back with new targets for cutting emissions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he believes "an ambitious outcome is in sight" at COP26.

Follow our live updates on our blog: