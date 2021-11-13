COP26 was due to end yesterday but negotiators are back to work on Saturday morning, hoping to agree on a deal that will help limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Here is what you need to know as what should be the summit's last day gets underway:
- A third version of the draft decision was just released on Saturday morning.
- Like the previous version, the new draft calls upon countries to accelerate "efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."
It does not set up specific mechanisms for Loss and Damage, a crucial demand of developing countries.
"I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," said COP26 chair Alok Sharma in a statement yesterday.
As of Friday evening, three main sticking points remained: financial aid for poor nations; mentioning a coal phaseout and an end to fossil fuel subsidies; and the question of how soon countries have to come back with new targets for cutting emissions.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he believes "an ambitious outcome is in sight" at COP26.
Follow our live updates on our blog:
Greenpeace warns countries may try to scrap line on fossil fuel from COP26 deal
What does the new draft say about climate targets?
The draft deal released this morning says countries are "encouraged" to submit new targets for emissions reduction for 2035 by 2025, and for 2040 by 2030, establishing a five-year cycle.
Previously, developing countries were expected to do so only every 10 years.
It says that to limit global warming to 1.5C, countries will need to make “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net-zero around mid-century, as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases.”
Scientists say the world is not on track to meet that goal yet, but various pledges made before and during COP26 have brought them closer.
Watch: Hundreds protest at COP26 as negotiations draw to a closeHundreds of civil society representatives at the COP26 conference chanted on Friday as they marched through the convention centre, denouncing the conference as a "failure."
'Informal stocktacking plenary' scheduled at 12p Glasgow time
"I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," Alok Sharma, president of the COP26, said in a statement yesterday.
Activist slams scrapping of Loss and Damage facility
What does the new draft say about fossil fuels?
But in a new addition, the text says nations will recognise “the need for support towards a just transition.”
This is a reference to calls from those working in the fossil fuel industry for financial support as they wind down jobs and businesses.
Watch our report: This flamingo paradise in France is threatened by rising sea levelsThe rise in sea level will cause irreversible changes to the Camargue's unique ecosystem.
No Loss and Damage mechanism in new draft
The new draft calls upon countries to "accelerate efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."
On this key point, it uses the same wording as the previous version which was criticised for using weaker language than the first draft.
A previous version published on Wednesday had called on countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel."
The new draft text does not set up specific mechanisms for Loss and Damage, a crucial demand of developing countries.