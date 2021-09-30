France's highest mountain, Mont Blanc, has shrunk... again

The Mont Blanc's summit has fallen by two metres over the past 20 years, reaching an official height of now 4807,81 metres above sea level, surveyors from the Haute-Savoie region have announced on Wednesday.

The new measurement is a result of an expedition by a team of 27 people, made up of expert surveyors and high mountain guides, who took readings over three days from September 16.

"Now it’s up to climatologists, glaciologists and other scientists to look at all the data collected and put forward all the theories to explain this phenomenon," the geographical experts told a press conference in the town of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, at the foot of Mont Blanc.

As alarm grows worldwide over the melting of glaciers, the official height of Mont Blanc has been on a downward slide for over a decade. The highest reading was 4,810.90 metres in 2007.

The average reduction of western Europe's highest mountain peak is 13 centimetres per year. Since 2001, the roof of Europe has been measured every two years to monitor its evolution.

The objective of regular measurements is to create a model of the ice sheet and to feed a precise data bank which will be made available to all experts.

The readings vary from year to year as the summit is covered with a layer of permanent snow which functions as a huge snowdrift and varies with high winds and precipitation.