"Every mine neutralized equals civilian lives saved. Each demining robot ensures the safety of Ukrainian sappers.” Mark Hamill joins forces with historian Timothy Snyder to raise funds for demining robots in Ukraine.

Celebrated Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has joned forces with renowned American historian Timothy Snyder, who specializes in the history of Central and Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, to raise money for 30 demining robots.

The UNITED24 ambassadors – who are a part of the platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to collect charitable donations in support of Ukraine - will raise funds for three types of Ukrainian-made demining robots that will help clear Ukrainian land from explosive ordnance.

Each of the robots is capable of working in hard-to-reach places, faster than manual sapping, and most importantly, at a safe distance from the operator.

The total goal of the fundraiser is $441,000 (€400,000).

“Due to the Russian invasion, almost a quarter of Ukraine's territory needs to be demined,” stated Mark Hamill. “Currently, there are thousands of unexploded enemy mines and other ordnance in Ukrainian soil. Every mine neutralized equals civilian lives saved. Each demining robot ensures the safety of Ukrainian sappers.”

He continued: “Together with Timothy Snyder, we want to raise funds for 30 such platforms. Each contribution helps to clear Ukrainian land and save thousands of lives. Please join us!”

Timothy Snyder began this new fundraiser right after he closed the previous one. The UNITED24 ambassador and donors raised $2,347,900 (approx. €2,127,000) for a sensor system that can detect air targets and predict their route for further neutralization, as part of the Safe Skies campaign.

“One of Russia’s worst crimes in Ukraine has been the scattering of millions of mines,” said Timothy Snyder. “I have visited deoccupied zones near the front where people have to take risks to help others return to their farms and homes. Thanks to these robots, mines can be cleared and human life can be saved. I am thrilled to join Mark Hamill and all of you as we create Safe Terrains.”

Safe Terrain fundraiser UNITED24

This is not the first time that Mark Hamill has supported Ukraine.

Last year, he lent his voice to a mobile application designed to warn Ukrainians of incoming aerial bombardments from Russia.

The app, called "Air Alert," is linked to Ukraine's air defence system and warns users of the potential threat of Russian missiles, bombs, and exploding drones.

“Don’t be careless," Hamill’s voice advises. “Your overconfidence is your weakness.” When the danger has passed, Hamill announces: "The air alert is over," signing off with the iconic line, "May the Force be with you."

More than $675,000,000 (approx. €611,400,000) has been raised through donations from over 110 countries during 28 months of operation of the UNITED24 fundraising platform. Other UNITED24 ambassadors include Barbra Streisand, Richard Branson, Liev Schreiber, Hilary Swank, Bear Grylls and Mark Strong - the latter who raised funds to rebuild Ukrainian schools.

