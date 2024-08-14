The tech billionaire has commissioned a statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, from sculptor Daniel Arsham - and it's got the internet talking.

The Zuck strikes again!

Fresh off his last eyebrow-raising stunt - surfing in a full tuxedo while holding a US flag (yes, you read that correctly) - the Facebook overlord has once again outdone himself.

Today, he took to Instagram to show off his new masterpiece: a somewhat peculiar-looking sculpture of his wife of 12 years, Priscilla Chan.

In the post, captioned "Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife", Chan is seen standing beside the sculpture in a robe, sipping from a mug that matches the statue’s colour scheme.

To bring his grand vision to life, Zuckerberg enlisted the talents of contemporary US artist Daniel Arsham. The work is cast in a robin egg blue, reminiscent of luxury jewellery Tiffany & Co, and is draped in a metallic, angel-like cloak.

So far, the sculpture has received a mostly positive response from the people of the internet. Many have applauded Zuckerberg's romantic gesture: "Husbands everywhere are shaking," commented one user on Instagram. "I apologise Mark, I wasn't familiar with your game," said another.

Of course, not everyone is impressed. “This is the most billionaire thing ever,” one person quipped, while another bluntly stated, “Looks kinda ugly, ngl.”

Love it or hate it, Zuckerberg has certainly set a new standard for romantic gestures -and maybe for billionaire nonsense, too.