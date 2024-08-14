The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands states that an investigation is to take place to determine whether filming of Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes' video caused environmental damage to the protected dunes of S’Espalmador.

Katy Perry is not having a great summer.

After the disastrous rollout of her single ‘Woman’s World’ and its muddled satirical credentials feeling like a regressive pseudo-empowerment anthem, whose faux-feminist message rings false at every turn, there are now legal woes to deal with.

The US pop star is reportedly under investigation in Spain over potential environmental damage that took place on the shoot for the video of her new single ‘Lifetimes’.

The new song is the second track to be shared from Perry’s forthcoming sixth album, ‘143’, and the filming of its video on Spain’s Balearic Islands was apparently unauthorised.

A statement from the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands states that an investigation is to take place to determine whether filming the clip caused environmental damage to the protected dunes of S’Espalmador, which forms part of the Ses Salines Natural Park on Ibiza and Formentera. The Balearic government has described the area as one with “great ecological value.”

The Stillz-directed clip for the Dr. Luke-produced track sees the singer spending the day on the beach before partying all night. One of the scenes was filmed in the dunes of S’Espalmador, in a prohibited area marked by ropes.

The Environment Department notes that the video is not a “crime against the environment,” but an infringement, as filming “can be authorized” when requested properly. The production company responsible for the video clip did not apply for it.

The singles ‘Woman’s World’ and ‘Lifetimes’ precede Perry’s upcoming album 143, due out on 20 September.