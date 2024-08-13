An artwork painted on the shutters of London Zoo has been confirmed as the latest in Banksy's surprise animal-themed street art project across London.

Banksy has revealed what is reportedly the grand finale of his animal art trail across London - an image of a gorilla lifting the shutter at London Zoo to release a sea lion and several birds, while the eyes of other animals watch from inside.

The spray-painted mural marks the ninth piece in the Bristol-born artist's series, which has seen him unveil a new animal work each day over the past nine days.

According to the BBC, Banksy's team say this is to be the final work of the series.

Other recent pieces in the series include a rhino mounting a silver Nissan Micra, a pair of pelicans on the side of a fish shop in Walthamstow, east London, and a silhouette of a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish atop a garage in Peckham, London. The wolf design was removed by unidentified men within hours of its verification it appeared.

While there has been wide speculation about the meaning of the project, Banksy has reportedly said his intention is to lift the public's spirit during a period when the news headlines have been bleak, as well as to highlight the human ability for creative play rather than destruction and negativity.

The first three days of Banksy's animal themed London zoo project Credit: Banksy

Banksy’s London animal series come after the elusive artist drew ire for a stunt at Glastonbury in June, which saw an imitation of migrant boat created by the artist crowd surfing during performances by indie punk band Idles (also from Bristol) and rapper Little Simz.

The then home secretary James Cleverly criticised the stunt for “trivialising” small boats crossings, describing the artistic action as “vile”.

Responding to Cleverly’s comments, the artist said it was the “real boat” he funds – the MV Louise Michel – being detained by Italian authorities, after it had rescued 17 unaccompanied children at sea, that he found “vile and unacceptable”.

The artist, whose identity remains unknown, last painted in the British capital when he sprayed green paint on a wall behind a cut-back tree.