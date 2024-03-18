Banksy's Bankstree: Artist confirms new artwork on London building

The elusive artist has confirmed that he is responsible for the mural, located on Finsbury Park’s Hornsey Road in London.

Mysterious street artist Banksy has confirmed a new mural, which surfaced on the side of a building on Finsbury Park’s Hornsey Road in London.

The artwork was painted behind a cut-back tree to look like foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose next to it.

Before Banksy confirmed the artwork was his, James Peak, who created the BBC Radio 4 series The Banksy Story, told BBC News: “To my mind it looks like a dead cert. But as ever with Banksy, you never quite know until he fesses up by posting it on his website.”

He was spot on, as the elusive artist confirmed that he was responsible for the mural on Instagram after posting an image of the tree before he painted the artwork. He added: “What the heck did they do to that poor tree.”

Check it out in the picture gallery below:

The new Banksy has attracted some high profile visitors, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“Banksy has come to Islington!” he posted online. “What wonderful artwork, proving there is hope for our natural world everywhere.”

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that Banksy could be forced to reveal his real name, all over the authenticity of one of his prints.

Indeed, two art collectors - Nicky Katz and Ray Howse - are taking action against the secretive artist’s company Pest Control, saying that the organisation has refused to confirm the authenticity of the piece "Monkey Queen". If the dispute makes it to court, the artist could be forced to disclose his real identity.

But we may already know it...