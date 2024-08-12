His eighth work shows a rhino mounting a silver Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its hood to mimic another rhinoceros.

Another day... another Banksy headache for journalists.

When will he stop? RHI-NO MORE, PLEASE!

In what is now his eighth piece in eight days, the elusive street artist's next animal offering is a spray-painted rhino, caught in the act of mounting a seemingly abandoned car, located in Westmoor Street, Charlton.

The back tires have given up, squashed under the imaginary weight of the lustful rhino, while the front of the car sports a traffic cone, mimicking a rhino’s horn.

Banksy's animal project began last Monday (6 August) in Richmond when a goat painted on the side of a building at London's Kew Green appeared.

Since then, the Bristol-born artist has been dropping more of his playful animal murals across London, from monkeys swinging in Brick Lane to a howling wolf in Peckham, and even recently an aquarium full of piranhas on a 1990s police sentry box.

In total, three of these works have since been removed or defaced. For a full recap of the project so far, click here.

While there has been wide speculation about the meaning of the project, Banksy has reportedly said his intention is to lift the public's spirit during a period when the news headlines have been bleak, as well as to highlight the human ability for creative play rather than destruction and negativity.