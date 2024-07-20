The best things to do and see (or watch) in Europe this week

Forecast: cloudy with a chance of 'Twisters', bulging bronze, French Touch, the best TV shows of 2024 (so far) and a farewell project from Childish Gambino.

The Euros and Wimbledon might be over, but there's still the biggest summer sporting event to come: Paris Olympics 2024. In preparation, various cultural events are popping up across the French capital - performers (French) Touched down on the rooftop of Charles de Gaulle's Terminal 1 last week (17 July).

Meanwhile, around the rest of Europe there are exciting exhibitions to suit every taste - from bulgy Botero to bedtime bizarreness. Without further ado, we'll leave you to twirl through this week's recommendations (apologies in advance for the amount of Twister puns.)

Exhibitions

Fernando Botero sculptures (Rome, Italy)

The Colombian artist, who died last year, was renowned for his so-called "Boterismo" style - depicting people, animals and objects in caricature-esque bloated, exaggerated ways. There's now the chance to catch eight of his sculptures, including 'Horse with Bridle' (2009) and 'Cat' (1999) around the Italian capital, dotted in different iconic sites like the Piazza San Silvestro and Piazza Mignanelli. The show is on until 1 October and was co-organised by Botero's daughter, Lina, who told ANSA English: "Italy was my father Fernando Botero's second home and I think that nothing could have brought him more pleasure than seeing his monumental sculptures exhibited today in the heart of this extraordinary city."

'Come As You Really Are' at the 'Hobby Cave', Grants building (London, UK)

Hetain Patel and Spiderman in 'Come As You Really Are' by Patel and Artangel. Lia Toby/PA Media Assignments/PA

A room full of pastel plastic My Little Pony toys, exquisitely detailed cosplay costumes, a giant Transformer, walls of vintage postcards, dolls houses, a delicate white cape that "might kill men if they wear it" - this is an exhibition for the maximalists. Curated by the collaborative Artangel and artist Hetain Patel, who also created the aforementioned giant Transformer, it's a joyful tribute to UK hobbyists and hyper fixations. Nothing is more powerful and inspiring than a person who is deeply passionate about something, be that thing crochet Yodas or sculpting citrus peel hearts. Open Wednesday-Sunday until 20 October 2024, entry is free. You can read our full piece featuring interviews with Patel and participants here.

'I Can't Tell If This Longing Is My Own' at Fondation Beyeler (Riehen, Switzerland)

Fondation Beyeler, Riehen/Basel, 2024 Carsten Höller with Adam Haar, Dream Bed (Dreaming of Flying with Flying Fly Agarics), 2024 Courtesy of the artists, photo: Mark Niedermann

Have you ever dreamt of staying the night in a museum, Ben Stiller style? Well, one particular exhibit within the Fondation Beyeler's ephemerally-titled 'I Can't Tell If This Longing Is My Own' is German artist Carsten Höller’s bed display titled 'Dream Hotel Room 1: Dreaming of Flying with Flying Fly Agarics (2014)'. Spherical-shaped within a spherical, darkly-lit room, the display was created in collaboration with the sleep researcher Adam Haar and hopes to induce lucid dreaming in participants, who can then document their nighttime imaginings. For most visitors, the bed is limited t one hour naps, but limited tickets are also available for overnight stays on Fridays. Sweet dreams are made of this until 11 August.

'Young Artists' Summer Show 2024' at Royal Academy of Arts (London, UK)

Every year, for the last six years, the Royal Academy of Arts has been championing young artists studying in the UK, with their Young Artists' Summer Show, hosted on site. There will be more than 1,700 works on display, with prizes awarded to some and the ability for visitor's to also vote on their favourites with the annual People’s Choice Award. From clay fish fingers and ninja horses by 5-year-olds, to a cardboard 'Shark World' and 'Alien Plant' painting by teenagers, the breadth of works and incredible talent on view is truly astonishing. A must-visit for those looking to disappear into the creative minds of the next generation. On until 11 August 2024.

Festivals and events

'Terminal 1' concert at Charles de Gaulle airport (Paris, France)

The 'Terminal 1' gig is part of Paris' Olympics 2024 celebrations Amazon Prime and Twitch

Ahead of the Paris Olympics beginning on 26 July, Terminal 1 of France's biggest airport (which also turns 50 this year) has played host to an evening of rooftop performances by French Touch artists including Air, Phoenix, Etienne de Crécy, Izzy Lindqwister and more. While the live event has been and gone, it's available to relive via Twitch and Amazon Prime Video.

'Parookaville' at Airport Weeze (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany)

Parookaville Parookaville Festival

Umph, umph, umph, umph - that's the sound of the electro underground arriving at Weeze Airport for 'Parookaville'. One of Germany's biggest EDM festivals, it features hundreds of the world's best DJs and electro acts, including Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, Andromedik, Neelix, W&W, Cristoph, Mariana BO, Coone, MARTEN HØRGER and more. It also takes place within an elaborate fake city, creating an immersive world within a world that encourages escapism from the restrictions of reality: you're here to dance and to have a good time.

Seeing as we're now in full swing of the summer festival season, check out our list of other European ones not to be missed.

Movies

Twisters

Ask any 90s kids what their favourite action films were growing up, 1996’s Twister is sure to be one. It had Helen Hunt chasing down crazy tornadoes, an emotionally scarring opening and that iconic moo-vie moment where a cow flies through the air (RIP). 28 years later, a second storm is coming to cinemas - this time with double the tornado trouble: “We got twins!”

Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a scientist at the National Weather Service, leads alongside the cocky storm wrangler/social media star Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), who set out to chase down tornadoes and test out the latest technologies on them. We can't guarantee it'll blow you away, but it’s certainly a fun new spin on the original disaster thriller and perfect for those that like their movies with a big twist(er).

Blur: To The End

A new documentary about 90s BritPop band Blur captures their monumental 2023 return, which saw the release of their ninth studio album 'The Ballad Of Darren' and a series of "beautiful" Wembley Stadium concerts. Last year was a huge one in general for concert films, but while Taylor Swift & Beyoncé's relied on spectacle, Blur: To The End director Toby L is more focused on capturing an intimate behind the scenes portrait on the evolution of the band's members: Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree.

TV Shows

The best TV Shows of 2024... So far

Our TV faves of 2024 so far. Copyright Disney+, BBC, Netflix, HBO, Channel 4

Following the announcement of this year's Emmy nominees, there's no better time to share our very own nominees for the best TV series of 2024 thus far. From 'True Detective: Night Country' to 'Baby Reindeer', there's been an eclectic mix of big budget series, stylish re-imaginings of classic IPs, and surprise streaming successes that left us with a desperate need for some therapy. Check out the full list here - and let us know if you think we missed anything over on @euronewsculture.

'Cobrai Kai' (Netflix)

A successful Netflix spin-off TV series based on the 1984 Karate Kid film, ‘Cobra Kai’ is now in its sixth and final season. Bringing back old rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), it’s all building up towards the Sekai Taikai karate world championship and who will win. Both a parody of the genre and a serious take on it, the show is an homage to 80s cheesiness that will comfort your inner child and make you want to book karate lessons (probably).

Music

Childish Gambino: 'Bando Stone & the New World'

This is the fifth and final album (complete with movie) from Childish Gambino, the stage persona of actor, musician and comedian Donald Glover. Prior to its release on 19 July, Glover had shared the singles 'Lithuania' and 'In the Night', which features Jorja Smith and Amaarae. The album is all about world building, soundtracking Glover's movie in which he plays Bando Stone, a famous musician that's wandering a post-apocalyptic and prehistoric-styled world when he meets a mother and child. The release also comes ahead of Glover's 'The New World Tour', beginning in August.

Bonus

Remember headbanging to Ashlee Simpson's 'La La' in 2004? No, just the author of this digest then. Still, many a millennial will be happy to hear the pop singer is releasing an expanded version of her 2004 album 'Autobiography' to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Popheads should also add Chappell Roan to their weekend playlists — the flame-haired, queer icon of the 2020s that seemingly exploded out of nowhere. Euronews Culture writer Jonny Walfisz delved into her meteoric rise last week, which is as good an excuse as any to bid you an adieu with a 'Good Luck, Babe!'