By Christian Moore

Previously identified only as “Jane Doe” in legal proceedings against the musician, Bianca Allaine Kyne has now spoken out publicly for the first time about her allegations against Manson. Content warning: Some readers may find details within this story disturbing.

A woman who alleges that shock rock musician Marilyn Manson groomed and abused her from the age of 16 has come forward publicly for the first time.

“No longer a nameless victim, I stand before you as Bianca Allaine Kyne, a survivor. Today, I reclaim my voice, a voice stolen for far too long,” Kyne, 44, said in a statement released via her lawyer to Rolling Stone magazine.

Kyne's allegations against Manson span several years. Her initial meeting with Manson - whose real name is Brian Warner - in 1995, when Kyne was still a minor, is said to have involved “horrific” abuse, which her ongoing lawsuit claims made the young woman vulnerable to a later period of abuse at the artist’s hands in 1999.

“Warner exploited his power and twisted influence to coerce me into his dark desires,” Kyne said.

As part of her lawsuit, which she originally filed as a "Jane Doe" – a placeholder name used in the US justice system for, among other reasons, plaintiffs wishing to remain anonymous in sensitive lawsuits alleging abuse – Kyne is alleging sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Manson.

Denying the allegations, Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, told Rolling Stone that Kyne’s accusations against his client were “vicious lies”.

“Bryan Warner [sic] does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago,” he told the outlet, going on to allege that Kyne has colluded with other “false accusers”, and that she has enjoyed significant publicity as a result of her claims.

Kyne’s decision to go public means that another entry has been added to an already considerable list of Manson’s named accusers.

Euronews Culture reported earlier this year that Manson had been ordered to pay legal bills totalling $300,000 (€277,000) to his former partner, actress Evan Rachel Wood, after a Los Angeles judge dismissed the musician’s defamation case against the Westworld star in May 2023.

Manson has been ordered to pay $300,000 in legal fees to ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood AP Photo

At the heart of Manson’s suit against Wood, 36, was Phoenix Rising, the two-part documentary on the singer and his alleged cycles of abuse, which premiered at the virtual 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

In the film, Wood alleged that Manson raped her during the filming of the music video for his single 'Heart-Shaped Glasses', which took place in 2007.

"We had talked about a simulated sex scene. But when the cameras were rolling, he started to really penetrate me," Wood said.

"I never agreed to that," she insisted.

Wood previously took to social media in 2021 to publicly name her ex-fiancée for a pattern of abuse and “grooming” her during their 2007 to 2010 relationship. In 2017, Wood told a Congressional committee that she had been raped and repeatedly abused but did not actually give a name of who the alleged predator was.

Manson was dropped by his record label and CAA representation after Wood named him.

At the time, the singer said the claims were “horrible distortions of reality”, and has repeatedly denied Wood’s allegations, as well as all other separate claims of abuse from more than a dozen women.

In the wake of Wood’s accusations, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell also accused Manson of filming up her skirt without consent, and musician Phoebe Bridgers claimed that the singer said had a “rape room” in his house when she visited as a teenager.

Esmé Bianco from ‘Game of Thrones’ Getty

Manson has since settled a number of lawsuits filed by accusers, including an undisclosed settlement with 'Game of Thrones' actor Esmé Bianco, who accused Manson of raping her in May 2011.

Multiple other lawsuits filed against the musician are ongoing, including Kyne’s, which also names Manson’s record labels, Interscope and Nothing Records, as defendants in the case. Kyne alleges that the record labels are guilty of negligence, having knowingly allowed the high-profile artist’s behaviour and alleged crimes against young women and minors to continue unchecked for decades.

“For years, I lived under his shadow, paralyzed by fear. But that fear no longer controls me. It has been replaced by an unwavering pursuit of justice. I stand tall, unafraid,” Kyne said in her statement. “This is not just about my personal story. This is about exposing an industry that prioritizes profit over the safety of vulnerable young women.”