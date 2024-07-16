Two of the original stars of the 1971 film 'Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory', starring Gene Wilder, will appear at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of a musical parody based on an ill-fated Glasgow event that went viral earlier this year.

The doomed Willy Wonka event that took place in Glasgow earlier this year is heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival next month in the shape of a parody musical, titled "Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody".

As Willy Wonka himself put it: “A little nonsense, now and then, is relished by the wisest men” - and anyone heading to the Fringe this summer would be wise not to miss out.

As if that wasn’t enough to tickle your snozzberries, there’s an added bonus: two of the original actors from the 1971 film will be there.

Indeed, Julie Dawn Cole and Paris Themmen, who played the greedy Veruca Salt and the cowboy hat-wearing Mike Teevee respectively in the 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder, will co-narrate a new show at Edinburgh Festival based on the now-infamous fiasco.

Cole will narrate between 9-18 August, with Themmen taking over between 19-26 August.

The show, created by US producer Richard Kraft and directed by Andy Fickman, will run at the Pleasance King Dome from 9-26 August.

For those of you in need of a refresher, the experience event for children that was based on Roald Dahl’s "Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory" book went viral and made international headlines earlier this year after receiving dozens of complaints from parents.

What was supposed to be an immersive Wonka-themed "chocolate fantasy" where "dreams become reality" turned out to be an abandoned warehouse with cast members using cheap props, cheap costumes, and even an AI-generated script.

Children whose parents had paid the £35 (€41) entry were treated to a couple of sweets and a quarter can of a fizzy drink.

The event, which was compared to venturing inside a meth lab, was shut down on its opening day, after angry parents complained, asked for their money back, and even called the police.

In April, a record store in Glasgow auctioned some of the props of the hellish show on eBay after finding them in a bin, raising £2,250 (€2,634) for Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity that helps provide shelter, food and urgent medical care in Gaza. So it wasn’t all for nothing.

"Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody" will also see some of those involved in the original event in Glasgow take part, including Kirsty Paterson, who became a viral hit after pictures emerged of her as a sad Oompa Loompa.

Organisers have also promised there would be some additional “surprises”.

Speaking about the show, Kraft said (via Sky News): “It was only in March that I came up with the notion for a stage musical.”

“I had a press release before I had a show. Then a great team of top songwriters wrote our score of 16 tunes. Next, the perfect director, Andy Fickman, signed on. And now our dream cast has assembled to premiere this crazy idea at the Edinburgh Fringe. Even in my purest imagination, I couldn’t have seen this all coming together so beautifully and so fast. It is simply scrumdiddlyumptious.”

"A satire inspired by Glasgow's Wonka rip-off sensation aka the Fyre Fest of Fudge." https://www.pleasance.co.uk/

The cast of the parody includes Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect series), Eric Petersen ("Shrek The Musical"), Nicole Greenwood ("In Plain Sight"), Wilkie Ferguson ("Motown: The Musical"), Cassandra Parker ("Cabaret") and musicians Monica Evans and Chris Villain.

Director Fickman stated: “Working with this glorious cast in this dreamy musical is already a joy, but to add the original Veruca Salt and Mike Teevee to the mix – my head is having an explosion of sweet treats.”

The producers of the show have stressed that the musical is a parody and that there is no association with the original event or to those who own the copyright to Dahl’s book.

A trailer for "Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody" has been released, and it’s a doozy. In it, you can listen to one of the musical numbers titled ‘Lower Your Expectations’, penned by Emmy nominee Riki Lindhome and sung by Fletcher Sheriden.

The song revolves around Willy holding a press conference the day after the event is shut down, "delivering a masterclass in the art of the non-apology apology".

Check it out – you won’t regret it:

To misquote Mr. Wonka, it seems like audiences will get everything and win at this year’s Fringe.

“Good day, sir!”

"Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody" runs at the Pleasance King Dome from 9-26 August. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival takes place this year from 2-26 August.