Watch: Kenya's steeplechase star on the fast track to success

Pamela Kosgei is a young steeplechase runner eager to do well through hard work, guided by her coach and former marathon runner, Eric Kimaiyo, at the Kapsait Athletics Training Camp.

Pamela Kosgei, a determined 20-year-old Kenyan, is a rising star in the world of the 3,000-metre steeplechase race. Her journey began in high school, where she discovered her love for running and won her very first race, the Lobo cross-country. Since then, she has consistently pushed her limits, progressing from shorter races to the challenging 3,000-metre steeplechase. Her hard work and dedication have already led her to win a bronze medal in a competitive race in Australia at the age of 18.

The young athlete trains at the Kapsait Athletics Training Camp under the watchful eye of Coach Eric Kimaiyo. The camp is famous for its high-altitude environment, which is crucial for runners like Pamela. Coach Eric not only provides technical guidance but also motivates Pamela to work hard and follow a strict training regime, including speed work and hill runs.

Looking ahead, Pamela's ambitions are as high as the hurdles she jumps over on the track. With coach Eric's guidance, Pamela aims to push her limits and achieve even greater success in her running career.

Pamela's drive and focus on the track have set the pace for a promising future, where each stride brings her closer to achieving greatness.