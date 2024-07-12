Inspired by the growing trend of agave-based cocktails, five expert London bartenders share their recipes for classic drinks with an agave twist.

Tequila-based margaritas and palomas have long been cocktail-menu staples, but their base ingredient - agave - is now shaking things up in new cocktails, putting a fresh spin on old favourites.

While tequila, made from the blue agave plant, is the best-known of the agave spirits, mezcal has also grown in popularity recently. It's made from a wider variety of agaves across Mexico, and is roasted underground for a smokier flavour.

Alan Uresti Silva, U.K. brand ambassador for The Lost Explorer Mezcal, notes that when he came to London from Mexico nine years ago, agave cocktails were rare in London bars, except for margaritas. Bobby Hiddleston, co-founder of Swift cocktail bars, agrees, adding that the shift in attitude comes "off the shoulders of good quality tequila,” which has boosted the entire agave category.

Elon Soddu, co-founder of Amaro bar, says bartenders now have a better understanding of agave, and its various forms make it easy to substitute in traditional cocktails. Blanco tequilas and young mezcals offer bright, grassy flavours that pair well with citrus. Uresti Silva suggests these can replace gin or vodka for a refreshing twist.

Here, five expert London bartenders offer up recipes that replace everyday spirits with agave alternatives. You can experiment at home with your own favourite brands.

NIGHTINGALE - Swift Shoreditch bar

Nightingale cocktail from Swift Shoreditch bar in London. Credit: AP Photo/Louise Dixon

For this agave spin on a martini, Hiddleston uses a reposado tequila (aged two months to a year in oak barrels). He says you can’t keep it as dry as you would a gin or vodka martini, and the key is to bolster the sweetness.

“We find using the blanco vermouth rather than a dry vermouth carries the flavour really well, and we just have a couple of little accessorising things, orange bitters, almond,” he says.

Ingredients:

40ml (1.4 oz) Tapatio Reposado tequila

25ml (0.8 oz) Reus blanco vermouth

5ml (0.2 oz) simple syrup

5ml (0.2 oz) Nardini Mandorola liqueur

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a glass, stir thoroughly. Strain over a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an olive.

MEZCAL NEGRONI - Hacha Brixton

Mezcal Negroni cocktail from Hacha Brixton in London. Credit: AP Photo/Louise Dixon

At this award-winning agaveria, bar manager Ben Guillou serves up a Mezcal Negroni, a drink traditionally made with a London dry gin, Campari and vermouth, but he swaps out the gin for mezcal.

Ingredients:

1 part The Lost Explorer Mezcal

1 part Campari

1 part Vermouth Bianco

Method:

Pour all ingredients over ice, stir thoroughly. Strain over a glass with ice and serve.

MEZCAL ESPRESSO MARTINI – El Bar de Cavita

Mezcal Espresso Martini cocktail from El Bar de Cavita in London. Credit: AP Photo/Louise Dixon

Cavita, one of London’s top Mexican restaurants, features a basement Mexican Bar where they serve up a spin on an Espresso Martini, adding coffee mezcal to vodka and freshly brewed espresso. Chef patron Adriana Cavita feels the mezcal brings a lot of flavour and complexity to the classic vodka cocktail.

“This coffee-based mezcal is made with Mexican coffee, which I think has a lot of aroma," she says. "You can feel a little bit of the cinnamon. Also, I feel like it takes a bit of the sweetness from the drink.”

Ingredients:

40ml (1.4 oz) Faie Quinoa vodka

25ml (0.8 oz) Ojo DeDios Café mezcal

50 ml (1.7 oz) espresso

15ml (0.5 oz) sugar

Method:

Make double espresso.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake vigorously until a foam forms.

Double strain into a martini/coupe and dust with a little cinnamon powder on top and serve.

TOMATO BAMBOO - Amaro

A tomato bamboo cocktail from Amaro bar in London. Credit: AP Photo/Louise Dixon

Former head mixologist at The Savoy hotel, Soddu brings a five-star bar experience to his west London bar Amaro.

One of the bestsellers on his menu is the Tomato Bamboo. Traditionally a lower strength drink made with sherry and two types of vermouth, this recipe switches a vermouth for a mezcal, retaining the dry taste but adding a smoky herbal touch.

“It’s a little bit stronger and gives this nice smokiness on the drink that gives this nice and funky flavour,” he says.

Ingredients:

30ml (1 oz) Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej Mezcal,

20ml (0.7 oz) Tio Pepe Fino Sherry,

10ml (0.35 oz) 1757 Vermouth di Torino Extra Dry,

25ml (0.8 oz) La Tomato liqueur,

3 drops celery bitters.

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass, stir over ice. Pour in a chilled coupette with a cherry tomato garnish.

MAESTRO OLD FASHIONED - Mezcalito Brompton

Maestro Old Fashioned cocktail from Mezcalito Brompton bar in London Credit: Louise Dixon/AP Photo

The final cocktail comes from Oliver Castilla-Tristan, co-founder of late-night cocktail bar and club Mezcalito Brompton. He does a twist on the classic Old Fashioned recipe of whiskey, sugar, Angostura bitters and water.

“We’re using anejo tequila, which is aged tequila. We use a bit of cacao liqueur, and angostura as well," he says, "bringing both flavours of vanilla, a bit of sweetness, but that robust taste of agave as well, which is very interesting.”

Ingredients:

40ml (1.4 oz) Maestro Dobel Añejo Tequila

15ml (0.5 oz) Créme de Cacao (Giffard)

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Orange Peel & Grated Nutmeg

Method:

Mix all ingredients into a mixing glass full of ice cubes. Stir for about 20-30 seconds.

Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange peel and a little grated nutmeg.