By Euronews with AP

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been taken into custody following two more accusations of sexual assault, according to local French media.

ADVERTISEMENT

French media outlets are reporting that actor Gérard Depardieu has been placed in custody by police for questioning regarding allegations of sexual assault made by two women during movie productions.

According to reports from local media, the 75-year-old actor was called in for questioning in Paris on Monday (29 April).

Requests for comments from the Paris police, the Paris prosecutor’s office, Depardieu’s legal representatives, and a lawyer representing one of the alleged victims have not been immediately answered.

BFMTV and Le Parisien stated that the police summons pertains to accusations of sexual assault brought forward by two women, alleging incidents of groping during filming - one in 2014 and another in 2021.

In addition to these accusations, Depardieu has faced claims of harassment, groping, or sexual assault from over a dozen other women. In 2020, he was formally charged with preliminary rape and sexual assault following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu forcefully denies any wrongdoing. In an open letter penned last October, he adamantly asserted, “I have never, ever abused a woman.”