By Garfield Myrie

Turkish garden designer Nilufer Danis evokes the spirit of a pilgrimage to Spain's Camino de Santiago at the launch of London's Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

Nilufer Danis, the Turkish award winning garden designer, has recreated the essence of the world-famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in the grounds of the palace of one England’s most notoriously anti-Catholic monarchs, King Henry VIII.

The garden is a star attraction at the annual Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, the mischievous little sibling of the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. Over the years Hampton has earned an international reputation for experimentation and cutting-edge design with a twist.

Other gardens jockeying for prominence at the Festival include the Lion King Anniversary Garden, that takes inspiration from Disney’s award-winning musical and the African landscape in which it’s set, and The Garden of Renewal, inspired by the interplay of birth, growth, decay.

Danis’ garden, The Way of St James, celebrates the culture and nature of the Gallica region of Spain and its most famous event, the centuries old Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

The Way of Saint James Courtesy of the Spanish Tourist Office in London

It draws inspiration from the St James' life and the pilgrims’ journey to Santiago de Compostela, Galicia’s regional capital and the reputed burial site of St James.

Rapture and joy

A statue of a smiling woman sitting at its heart of the garden, symbolises St James’ enduring spirit and the spiritual rapture felt by pilgrims as they complete the arduous 35-day walk across Galicia.

Garden designer Nilufer Danis and traditional Galician piper Courtesy of the Spanish Tourist Office in London

Speaking to Euronews Culture, ahead of the public opening of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Hampton Court Palace Flower Festival on 2 July, garden designer Nilufer Danis said: “The statue, which is the focal point of the garden, represents the joy, happiness and spiritual relief of pilgrims as they complete the walk.

“The serenity it evokes through its location surrounded by verdant woodland plants is designed to calm the visitor and engender a feeling of peace.”

Statue radiates joy Courtesy of the Spanish Tourist office in London

Nod to romantic Galician gardens

Metal arches with scented Jasmin climbers and gravel paths celebrate the romantic nature of traditional Galician gardens. Granite paving stones in the 10-metre square space are a very deliberate nod to the granite flagstones pilgrims have walked across for centuries as the enter Santiago’s old town.

The pilgrims' journey AP Photo

Created in a woodland setting, Danis’ garden references the mythical forests, cascading waterfalls and calming rivers pilgrims encounter as they journey from St Jean Pied de Port to Santiago.

A traditional Galician bagpiper from the region’s Royal Band of Pipers was on-hand to welcome visitors to a festival with music from the region.

In line with the RHS’ environmental commitment, the trees and plants used in the garden will be recycled when the show closes - they'll be installed at a local care home providing nursing and dementia support.

The RHS Royal Hampton Court Festivalruns from the 2 – 7 July.