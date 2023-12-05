With a fortune estimated between 9 to 10 billion Swiss francs, Puech, who is single and childless, aims to rewrite his will and share a portion of his immense wealth with his former gardener.

Nicolas Puech, an 80-year-old Frenchman and the primary shareholder of Hermès, is seeking to adopt his former domestic employee, in order to designate him as a beneficiary of his immense fortune.

Puech, who is said to have a stake between 5% and 6% as the grandson of the luxury French leathers good brand Hermès' founder, wishes to redistribute his wealth to his "former gardener and handyman", a 51-year old-man "from a modest Moroccan family", as reported by the Tribune de Genève.

According to Bilan magazine, which annually ranks the 300 wealthiest individuals in Switzerland, his fortune is estimated at 9 to 10 billion Swiss francs (9.4 to 10.4 billion euros).

Inheritance pact predicament

A customer walks out from the renewal opened Hermes shop Tuesday, June 19, 2007 in Shanghai, China. Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP2007

It remains uncertain whether Puech's plans will succeed.

Puech, who resides in Valais, Switzerland, has reportedly already taken steps to rearrange his estate for this purpose, enlisting the assistance of legal professionals to help with the adoption process.

The intricacies of adopting an adult in Switzerland, while not entirely impossible, are described as an unusual undertaking.

Complications for the plans have also arisen due to a pre-existing inheritance pact signed to Geneva-based foundation, Isocrates, by Puech in 2011.

When contacted by AFP, the foundation admitted to being newly apprised of the founder's desire to annul the succession pact, but were unaware of any alternative arrangements.