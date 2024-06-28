A three-headed giraffe and a rock’n’roll sloth. No, this isn’t our pitch for a new Pixar movie directed by David Lynch but some of the animals featured in the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2024. Here are some of the highlights so far.

The annual Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition is now open to entries.

Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team up with a sustainability conservation organization. For their 10th year, the awards are working with Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity that supports conservation leaders in the Global South.

Jason Moore’s jamming kangaroo won last year’s award, and there's just over a month to go before the competition closes and we find out who nabs the top prize for 2024.

The competition organizers have unveiled some of the best submissions so far.

Feast your eyes on these beauties...

Not a good idea (Rietvlei Nature Reserve) by Anton Pretorius

“This buffalo ding dong is doing me a fascinate.”

Watch out for that tree (Chaparral Park, Scottsdale, Arizona) by Mark Koster

(muffled) “Well, shit.”

Three's a crowd (Estes Park, Antartica) by Deena Sveinsson

“Come, Deirdre! You’re the favourite, you’re the one we’re sending to penguin university! Your brother will understand.”

Holding on for a ride by Alexander Fine

“Have children, they said. It’ll be fun, they said...”

Three heads are better than one (Green Kalahari, South Africa) by John Mullineux

“Hydra formation, lads!”

Slow hands (Costa Rica) by Harry Collins

“Eric Clapton can suck it!”

Peak-a-boo! (Colombo) by Tilan Weerasinghe

“Is the hooman with the camera gone yet?”

Laughing out loud (Germany) by Ingo Hamann

“And then she said that seals can’t have a whale of a time!”

“Pick me pick meeeeee” (Curacao) by Thomas Van Puymbroeck

“All those who want to live in a plastic-free ocean, raise their hands!”

Did you hear the one about the...? (Churchill, Manitoba, Canada) by Wendy Kaveney

“Who is she, Brian??? I found the pictures under the glacier!”

There we have it... So far.

The grand prize winner will earn a safari trip to the Maasai Mara in Kenya and a unique handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The competition is free to enter until 31 July.