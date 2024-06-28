EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Slow hands
Slow hands Copyright HARRY COLLINS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024
Copyright HARRY COLLINS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024
Copyright HARRY COLLINS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

Rock'n'roll sloths & lonely penguins: The best of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (so far)

By David Mouriquand
Published on
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button

A three-headed giraffe and a rock’n’roll sloth. No, this isn’t our pitch for a new Pixar movie directed by David Lynch but some of the animals featured in the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2024. Here are some of the highlights so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards competition is now open to entries. 

Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team up with a sustainability conservation organization. For their 10th year, the awards are working with Whitley Fund for Nature, a United Kingdom-based charity that supports conservation leaders in the Global South.  

Jason Moore’s jamming kangaroo won last year’s award, and there's just over a month to go before the competition closes and we find out who nabs the top prize for 2024.  

The competition organizers have unveiled some of the best submissions so far.

Feast your eyes on these beauties...

Not a good idea (Rietvlei Nature Reserve) by Anton Pretorius

Not a good idea
Not a good ideaANTON PRETORIUS - THE COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“This buffalo ding dong is doing me a fascinate.” 

Watch out for that tree (Chaparral Park, Scottsdale, Arizona) by Mark Koster

Watch out for that tree
Watch out for that tree MARK KOSTER - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

(muffled) “Well, shit.” 

Three's a crowd (Estes Park, Antartica) by Deena Sveinsson

Three's a crowd
Three's a crowdDEENA SVEINSSON - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“Come, Deirdre! You’re the favourite, you’re the one we’re sending to penguin university! Your brother will understand.” 

Holding on for a ride by Alexander Fine

Holding on for a ride
Holding on for a rideALEXANDER FINER - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“Have children, they said. It’ll be fun, they said...” 

Three heads are better than one (Green Kalahari, South Africa) by John Mullineux

Three heads are better than one
Three heads are better than oneJOHN MULLINEUX - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“Hydra formation, lads!” 

Slow hands (Costa Rica) by Harry Collins

Slow hands
Slow handsHARRY COLLINS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“Eric Clapton can suck it!” 

Peak-a-boo! (Colombo) by Tilan Weerasinghe

Peak-a-boo!
Peak-a-boo! TILAN WEERASINGHE THE COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“Is the hooman with the camera gone yet?” 

Laughing out loud (Germany) by Ingo Hamann

Laughing out loud
Laughing out loudINGO HAMANN - THE COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“And then she said that seals can’t have a whale of a time!” 

“Pick me pick meeeeee” (Curacao) by Thomas Van Puymbroeck

“Pick me pick meeeeee”
“Pick me pick meeeeee”THOMAS VAN PUYMBROECK - THE COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2024

“All those who want to live in a plastic-free ocean, raise their hands!” 

Did you hear the one about the...? (Churchill, Manitoba, Canada) by Wendy Kaveney

Did you hear the one about the...?
Did you hear the one about the...? WENDY KAVENEY - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

“Who is she, Brian??? I found the pictures under the glacier!” 

There we have it... So far.

The grand prize winner will earn a safari trip to the Maasai Mara in Kenya and a unique handmade trophy from The Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.  

The competition is free to enter until 31 July.

Share this article

You might also like

wildlife conservation wildlife Photography Awards Animals