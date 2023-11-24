Feast your eyes on the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners

Fans of funny animal photos, prepare to cheer: Here are this year's winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The judges of the UK-based Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, a contest which showcases the best of wildlife photography, while also calling to attention the threats faced by the wildlife around us, have studied 5,300 entries submitted from 85 countries.

And the 2023 winner is...

A kangaroo striking an air guitar pose.

The picture of a female western grey kangaroo, titled ‘Air Guitar Roo’, was taken by photographer Jason Moore, in the suburbs of Perth, Australia.

“Not many people know that kangaroo are normally fairly docile and even a bit boring most of the time, if I’m honest,” Moore explained. “However, when I saw this roo striking the air guitar pose, it immediately brought a smile to my face and I knew that I had captured something special.”

The other category winners included young photographerJacek Stankiewicz who scooped the Junior Award with his shot of a young greenfinch getting an almighty bollocking, titled 'Dispute'.

The Underwater category winner was a picture of a ballerina-esque otter, taken by the fantastically named Singaporean photographer Otter Kwek.

Here are the 2023 winners:

Overall winner and Creatures of the Land winner

Creatures of the Air winner

Junior category and People's choice Award winner

Underwater category winner

Portfolio winners

The awards, founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, also promote wildlife conservation.

This year’s competition supports Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK charity that helps fund conservationists around the world.