Leading music festivals in the UK are joining forces to encourage 18-34-year-olds to vote in next month’s general election.

Glastonbury Festival, taking place the week before the upcoming UK general election, is running a competition where registered voters can win tickets to this year’s Worthy Farm extravaganza.

The initiative is a collaboration with Just Vote for its ‘Crash The Party’ campaign, which is targeting 18-34-year-olds and urging them to hit the polls on 4 July.

The UK's biggest festival will also be hosting an interactive ‘Crash the Party’ installation on site, reminding festival-goers of the importance of voting.

This year’s lineup includes Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA, marking the first time that two out of the three headline performers will be women.

A woman leaves a polling station after voting to vote in London, Thursday, 2 May 2024. Kin Cheung/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Reading & Leeds are also offering free festival tickets to motivate young people to vote.

Set to take place from 23 to 25 August, the two-site event boasts headline acts like Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Fred Again.., 21 Savage, and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

“Reading & Leeds are among the country’s biggest gatherings of young people and sit at the very heart of our youth culture,” says Melvin Benn, the managing director of Festival Republic, which runs Reading & Leeds.

“The music industry has always been an important force for positive change and working with Just Vote is a great way to empower our audiences to channel their energy into exercising their democratic right at this historic moment," he adds.

Just Vote founder Dale Vince has said: “We’re grateful to Festival Republic, Glastonbury and all the participating festivals for throwing their weight behind Just Vote. This is the most important general election of our lifetime, and the UK music scene has immense cultural influence which can mobilise young people to make their voice heard on 4 July.”