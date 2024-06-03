Michael Douglas met with Israel’s president Isaac Herzog, and suggests that many pro-Palestinian protesters on American campuses have been subject to “brainwashing.”

Oscar-winning actor-producer Michael Douglas has paid a solidarity visit to an Israeli kibbutz that was hit in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked Israel’s war against the Islamic militant group.

Douglas met with members of Kibbutz Be’eri and visited burnt-out homes destroyed in the Oct. 7 attack. Be’eri was among the hardest hit communities, with roughly 100 people killed and 30 others taken hostage.

Douglas said he met families of hostages and visited the scene of a music party where over 300 people were killed.

He also met with Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, who presented the actor with an Israeli dog tag necklace and small pin of a yellow ribbon — symbols of solidarity with the dozens of hostages who remain in Hamas captivity.

“It’s a very difficult time. You sense the deep shock of this whole experience,” Douglas said, expressing hope that the hostages would be released soon. “We’re just happy to be here in support of Israel, and to share with you the fact that America is definitely your ally as our president has shared with you. I just hope that the latest negotiations will be reached, and the hostages will be back soon.”

During his meeting with Herzog, Douglas also referred to feeling a “big shock” from the wave of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests that has swept US college campuses since October 7. The actor lashed out at pro-Palestinian protesters on American campuses — suggesting that many have been subject to “brainwashing.”

“When you try to talk to many of them, there is no education, there’s no knowledge,” said Douglas.

Douglas is the latest in a line of American celebrities and politicians who have visited Israel and toured the southern area near the Gaza border since Oct. 7. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently described his trip as “the most powerful experience of my life”, while comedian Amy Schumer has also been involved in social media campaigns to push for the release of the hostages still held in captivity.