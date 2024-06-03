Ireland's Bambie Thug has shared that an EBU (European Broadcasting Union) investigation is underway into alleged violations by the Israeli delegation, including comments made during their performance, as well as off-stage incidents during the dress rehearsal of the Grand Final.

The investigation arose after the artist approached the EBU regarding comments made by the Israeli television broadcaster KAN about their performance during the first semi-final, which Bambie Thug believed violated the rules.

During the show, KAN brought up Bambie Thug’s political views, claiming that their feelings about Israel are hostile.

The Irish delegation claims that as this influenced viewers’ vote, and that it violates EBU regulations.

During the run-up to the Eurovision final, Bambie Thug criticised organisers for asking them to alter a pro-Palestinian message before their performance in the first semi-final. The artist said during a news conference that they had been forced to change writing painted on their body ahead of the semi-final performance. The writing, translated from the Medieval alphabet Ogham, read: "Ceasefire and freedom".

"It was very important for me because I'm pro justice and pro peace," they said. "Unfortunately, I had to change those messages today to 'crown the witch' only (which was an) order from the EBU."

Bambie Thug of Ireland Martin Meissner/AP

The investigation also involves various other incidents that affected the artist. These include the Israeli delegation’s alleged harassment of other delegations and the illegal filming of multiple participants – events which apparently took place during the dress rehearsal of the Grand Final, where Bambie was unable to take part in the flag parade.

At the time of the incident, the singer posted on their Instagram page: “There was a situation while we were waiting to go to stage for the flag parade rehearsal which I felt needed urgent attention from the EBU.”

She continued: “The EBU have taken this matter seriously and we have been in a discussion about what action needs to be taken. This means I have missed my dress rehearsal. I am really sorry to the fans that have come to see me. I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

Bambie Thug ended up performing their song ‘Doomsday Blue’ at the final in Malmö and finished in 6th place - Ireland’s best result since 2000.

While Bambie Thug said that they cannot share further information about what happened in Malmö until the investigation is over, the artist was interviewed on Ireland AM, in which they shared that there was “a lot of pushback behind the scenes from me and a lot of the other artists.”

This echoes some of their comments made after the grand final, in which they also claimed that commentary made on Israeli television breached the rules of the Eurovision.

“That broadcaster (KAN) has disobeyed the rules and I hope next year they won’t be allowed to compete because of that.”

Bambie Thug added on Ireland AM that it was impossible for them to stay silent because of their pro-peace stance, and that “it’s very scary how desensitised and disconnected our human race is these days.”

They added that more details will be made public after the investigation is over, and that “everyone needs their eyes on Rafah right now.”