Dua Lipa shares support for #AllEyesOnRafah – What does it mean?

The 'All Eyes On Rafah' image has been shared millions of times on social media following an Israeli airstrike. Countless celebrities are showing their support, including pop star Dua Lipa, who previously signed an open letter to President Biden last year, calling for a ceasefire.

British Kosovar singer Dua Lipa has shared her support for #AllEyesOnRafah, advocating for an end to Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinian people.

The celebrated pop star, who recently released her hit album ‘ Radical Optimism ', expressed her support for Palestine in a new update on Instagram, making a nod to the viral image spearheaded by activists and humanitarian groups.

The AI-generated image shows tents at a camp arranged to read ‘All Eyes On Rafah’.

Rafah is a city in southern Gaza, and is where many Palestinians have been displaced after ongoing attacks by Israel, after Rafah was previously labelled as a 'safe zone'.

A report from The Associated Press highlighted that Israel’s recent shelling and airstrike attacks killed 45 people, including children, between Monday and Tuesday (27-28 May). It also shared that more than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

The devastating loss of lives alongside the attack on a Rafah refugee camp have led to mass cries to stop the attack on Palestinian people.

The phrase "All Eyes On Rafah" has gained momentum, especially on social media, and calls on people to not look away, to demand a ceasefire, and to support those forced to live in refugee camps with no humanitarian aid.

The images below have been used across social media by millions of users, and charities and other organisations are also adopting the phrase.

Groups like Save The Children, Oxfam, Americans For Justice In Palestine Action, Jewish Voice For Peace and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign have made the images go viral on social media, shared over 29 million times on Instagram in less than one day.

Dua Lipa is one of many famous names who have shown their support for the Palestinian people online amid the violence.

“Burning children alive can never be justified,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza. #AllEyesOnRafah.”

Others who have shared the ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ graphic on social media include Pedro Pascal, Bella Hadid, and Susan Sarandon.

This comes after Dua Lipa joined the likes of Jessica Chastain, Michael Stipe and Cate Blanchett in signing an open letter to US President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire last year, and urged for there to be “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages”.