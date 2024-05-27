Watch: The Spanish sea saviours making waves in recycling

Meet Julen and Amaia, siblings and visionaries behind Gravity Wave. They're on a mission to clean up the Mediterranean Sea of debris and transform the waste into eco-friendly goods.

Amaia Rodríguez Sola embarked on an adventure across Southeast Asia, only to find the pristine beaches marred by trash left behind by visitors. Confronted with the stark reality of ocean plastic pollution, Amaia shared her dismay with her brother, Julen Rodríguez Sola. Together, they established Gravity Wave, a venture dedicated to extracting plastic from the sea and repurposing it into eco-friendly goods.

The siblings take action by retrieving discarded fishing nets. These abandoned nets, known as ghost nets, continue to harm marine life after being discarded by fishing boats. By salvaging and repurposing these nets, Gravity Wave cleans the sea and prevents further harm to marine ecosystems.

To date, Gravity Wave has retrieved nearly 500,000 kilograms of fishing nets from the sea and ports. Amaia and Julen's collaborative efforts have brought together fishermen, recyclers, and communities in the fight against plastic pollution.