EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Hungary's bottle recycling system clogs up as it struggles to meet EU green target

Hungary recycling system.
Hungary recycling system. Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Zoltan Siposhegyi
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The central European country has yet to reach the EU target of nearly 6.5 million recycled bottles per day by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of issues that popped up during the first few months of a new plastic bottle recycling system made it unpopular in Hungary, resulting in overflowing bins, long queues and many disappointed consumers.

About 3.5 million bottles are thrown into the machines daily, far more than the planned capacity. For each empty drink container returned, consumers should be refunded 0.13 cents.

"Once we came with a lot of bags, but the machines didn't work. Then we went to another one, and that was bad too. Finally, we took the rubbish home," Fruzsina, a Budapest resident, said.

Other problems include the machine not recognising bottles. The company in charge, MOL MOHU, is being blamed for the country's lack of recycling points and has admitted that the system needs a rethink.

Hungary has one year left to reach the EU target of nearly 6.5 million recycled bottles per day.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Europeans throw away 7 million tonnes of clothes a year: Czechia is making recycling compulsory

Watch: The Spanish sea saviours making waves in recycling

Plastic industry knew recycling was a farce for decades yet deceived the public, report reveals

Recycling European Union Hungary Budapest Greens