Alongside Venus Williams, the collection will feature gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, football players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, and more.

Mattel are celebrating the remarkable achievements of tennis icon Venus Williams and eight other extraordinary athletes by immortalising them as Barbie dolls.

The project aims to champion trailblazing female athletes and encourage young girls to follow in their sporting footsteps.

In addition to four-time Olympic gold medalist Williams, the collection will feature: gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, football players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

A Venus Williams Barbie Doll Credit: Mattel via AP

The new dolls include swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, boxing champion Estelle Mossely and sprinter Ewa Swoboda Credit: Mattel

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles tennis titles.

The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel's Krista Berger said.

Barbie has a history of honouring trailblazing women, as seen last year on International Women’s Day when Mattel paid tribute to several notable leaders in the STEM field by creating dolls in their likeness. Among those celebrated were Susan Wojcicki, the longtime CEO of YouTube, and British scientist Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock.