The success of Barbie clearly wasn't "kenough" for toy-makers mattel, who want to paint the big screen plastic again with a live-action adaptation about American Girl dolls.

Following the atomic success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, Mattel are planning to bring more of their dolls to the big screen.

The American Girl doll line will be getting its very own live-action film, the toy company announced on 13 December.

It will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, the production company behind sparkly vampire favourite Twilight and The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Green's book of the same title.

Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote 2023's Pet Cemetery: Bloodlines and Netflix dramedy Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, is attached to write the script and produce.

This latest plasticky project adds to an ever-expanding list of toy-based film adaptations Mattel plan to make, with 14 live-action films currently in the works. These include movies based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots and UNO. To reference Euronews Culture's film critic David Mouriquand, it's looking set to be their very own MCU - Mattel Cinematic Universe.

Ahead of the curve, sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' shared a spoof trailer for an American Girl doll movie in April, featuring Ana de Armas (Blonde) alongside a handful of American Girls from disparate eras of history who are brought into the present day - but keep dying of cholera.

“Come for the fun," the trailer announces. "Stay for the overburdened preteens wearing four layers of petticoats and pantaloons.”

In 2019, Mattel partnered with MGM on an “American Girl” movie but those plans never came to fruition.

What is an American Girl doll?

At this point, many Europeans are likely wondering: What the heck even is an American Girl doll?!

First launched in 1986 in the US by educator and entrepreneur Pleasant Rowland, the 18-inch dolls depict a diverse range of young girls from different time periods throughout history.

Each one is sold with a little book that tells about a particular point in American history from the girl's perspective. These can cover everything from child labour to abuse, racism, slavery and war.

Mattel acquired the brand in 1998 and more than 32 million American Girl dolls have been sold since.

“They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen,” Lindsey Anderson Beer said in a statement. “I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way.”