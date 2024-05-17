By Elise Morton

Britain’s biggest photography fair returned to the Thames riverbank this week, welcoming over 120 exhibitors from around the world to London’s historic Somerset House.

Opening its doors to the public on Thursday, Photo London sees galleries from as far and wide as Tokyo, Ljubljana and Brooklyn showcase their hottest talents, while works by photography superstars such as famed fashion photographer David Bailey are also on show.

The annual showcase – which this year presents over 400 photographers – is accompanied by a programme of talks and events, including discussions on self-portraiture; the climate emergency; and African photography in relation to identity, power and self-determination.

Martin Parr speaks as part of the Thames & Hudson Talks Programme Graham Finn Carlow. Courtesy of Photo London.

The next generation of photographers is also well represented, with two prizes honouring and championing emerging leaders in the field: the Photo London x Nikon Emerging Photographer Award, and the Photo London x Hahnemühle Student Award.

Yorkshire-born photographer Charlie Tallott, who is represented by New Dimension and whose work centres on deindustrialisation, won the prestigious 2024 Photo London x Nikon Emerging Photographer Award. The winner of the Photo London x Hahnemühle Student Award is slated to be announced on Saturday.

The Photo London Master of Photography is presented each year to a living artist who has made an exceptional contribution to photography. Photo London’s Master of Photography for 2024 is acclaimed French photographer Valérie Belin, particularly known for her work exploring the body and identity.

Master of Phtography Valerie Belin. Graham Finn Carlo. Courtesy of Photo London.

Photo London is at Somerset House until Sunday May 19. Details and tickets here.