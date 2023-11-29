Feast your eyes on the nominees for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. And vote for your favourite!

A sleeping polar bear, kissing hares, a hungry fox dining on an overflowing trash can and a striking image of clothing fashioned from some of the world’s most endangered big cats.

The images shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice award reflect the beatuy of the natural world, as well as the horrific impact human beings have on their surroundings.

Which one will win?

Well, the choice is yours, as fans of wildlife photography around the world are being urged to vote for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award.

The selection of 25 outstanding images were chosen by an international judging panel and the Natural History Museum in London - which hosts the overall exhibition.

Voting is open online until 31 January, with the winner and top four images announced in February.

Here are some of our favourites, to get you inspired:

Looking At Me, Looking At You - John E. Marriott, Canada Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"Jack, I'm flying!"

Troublemaker - Stefan Christmann, Germany Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"You're adopted."

Opportunity Fox - Matt Maran, UK Wildlife Photographer of the Year

It's trash-can, not trash-can't.

Ice bed - Nima Sarikhani, UK Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Adorable. Quite simply adorable.

Tough Negotiation - Ayala Fishaimer, Israel Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"First, we destabilize their economy.Then, we refocus labour class outrage from upper to middle. Coup guaranteed. How's my pitch, Mr. Fox?"

Tender Touch - Andy Parkinson, UK Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"It's nice gnawing you."

The Happy Turtle - Tzahi Finkelstein, Israel Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"HELLO FRIEND!"

Rubbish Drinks - Claire Waring, UK Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This drink's rubbish.

Fashion Victims - Britta Jaschinski, Germany/UK Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Literal fashion victims.

Shared Parenting - Mark Boyd, Kenya Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Parents of the year.

Incoming Cuckoo Wasp - Frank Deschandol, France Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"BRIAN! BRIAN!!! I BRING DRINK!!!"

Hope - Robert García-Roa, Spain Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A rescued chimpanzee looks on from its enclosure. Here's hoping there's hope.

Vote online for the winner of the People’s Choice Award here.