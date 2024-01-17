Close-up Photographer of the Year: Take a tiny peek at these breathtaking winning images
A bird in flight photographed from inside a hollowed-out tree stump wins the £2,500 cash prize and title of Close-up Photographer of the Year 2024.
Celebrating the teeny tiny details most people overlook, the Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition, devoted to macro and micro photography, has selected this year’s winners from nearly 12,000 entries from 67 countries.
Established in 2018 by photojournalists Tracy and Dan Calder, the Close-up Photographer of the Year is an annual competition made in collaboration with Affinity Photo.
Photographers competed in the following 11 categories: Animals, Insects, Butterflies & Dragonflies, Invertebrate Portrait, Underwater, Plants, Fungi & Slime Moulds, Intimate Landscape, Human Made, Micro (for images created using a microscope) and Young Close-up Photographer of the Year (for entrants aged 17 or under.)
Hungarian photographer Csaba Daróczi has been awarded the title of Close-up Photographer of the Year for his mesmerising shot of a Eurasian nuthatch bird in flight, taken from within the confines of a hollowed-out tree stump.
Below are all the winning entries from this years competition:
'The Bird Of The Forest' by Csaba Daróczi
(Animals 1st Place & Overall Winner)
'The Wedding Guest' by Csaba Daróczi
(Butterflies & Dragonflies 1st Place)
'Wood Ants Firing Acid Secretion' by René Krekels
(Insects 1st Place)
'Undertow' by Csaba Daróczi
(Intimate Landscape 1st Place)
'Beach Grass' by Gerhard Vlcek
(Micro 1st Place)
'Reflexion' by Ria Bloemendaal
(Plants 1st Place)
'Dreamtime' by Simon Theuma
(Underwater 1st Place)
'Asymmetrical Threads' by Elizabeth Kazda
(Human Made 1st Place)
'The Ice Crown' by Barry Webb
(Fungi & Slime Moulds 1st Place)