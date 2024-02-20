Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024: Take a dive into the stunning winning images
From abandoned tank shipwrecks in Jordan to dive-bombing gannets in Shetland, the winning images of the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 are better than ever.
Swedish photographer Alex Dawson has been crowned the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024, for his mesmerising image of a free diver examining the aftermath of whaling.
Selected from over 6500 submissions worldwide, Dawson's work stood out not only for its artistic merit but also for its emotional narrative.
The Underwater Photographer of the Year competition is an annual event based in the UK that celebrates photography beneath the surface of oceans, lakes, rivers, and even swimming pools.
It attracts entries from around the world and features 13 categories, including Macro, Wide Angle, Behaviour, and Wreck photography, as well as specific categories for photos taken in British waters.
Here are all the stunning winning entries from this year's competition:
Wide Angle
Winner - Whale Bones by Alex Dawson
Macro
Winner - An abstract portrait of a Potbelly Seahorse by Talia Greis
Wrecks
Winner - Chieftain Tanks by Martin Broen
Behaviour
Winner - The End Of A Baitball by Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Portrait
Winner - Grey Whale Connection by Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Black & White
Winner - Water Dancers by Jasmine Skye Smith
Compact
Winner - Nudi on Fire by Enrico Somogyi
Up & Coming
Winner - Window of Opportunity by Lisa Stengel
British Waters Wide Angel
Winner - Divebomb by Kat Zhou
British Waters Macro
Winner - Star Attraction by Jenny Stock
British Waters Living Together
Winner - Bottled Blenny by Kirsty Andrews
British Waters Compact
Winner - Catshark in Bootlace by Jon Bunker