Embattled American actor Jonathan Majors has avoided prison time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He must attend a one-year domestic violence programme, a judge ruled today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has avoided prison time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star’s career.

Majors, 34, faced up to a year behind bars after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December.

He has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long counseling program. Judge Michael Gaffey also ordered Majors to complete an in-person batterer’s intervention program. He has been told he is obliged to continue with his mental health therapy.

Following the guilty verdict, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the MCU's movies and television shows for years to come.

The conviction stemmed from an altercation last March in which Majors’ then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, saying he hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

During a victim impact statement today (Monday 8 April), Jabbari said the incident left her with extreme emotional and physical pain.

Majors claimed the 31-year-old British dancer was the aggressor, flying into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained he was only trying to regain his phone and get away from Jabbari safely.

After the sentencing, Majors did not comment as he left the courtroom.

Jonathan Majors in court for his sentencing AP Photo

Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would vindicate him and restore his status in Hollywood. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserves a second chance.

“As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” Majors’ lawyers said in a statement last week after losing their bid to have the conviction tossed out.

But the actor faces other legal hurdles.

Last month, Jabbari filed a civil suit in Manhattan federal court, accusing the actor of assault, battery, defamation and inflicting emotional distress.

She claims Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship, which lasted from 2021 to 2023.

Majors’ lawyers have declined to respond to the claims, saying only that they are preparing to file counterclaims against Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel - Disney

Marvel will reportedly retitle the forthcoming Avengers movie following Jonathan Majors’ assault conviction.

Majors previously starred in Da 5 Bloods, Creed III and Magazine Dreams. He played Kang the Conqueror in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the streaming series Loki.

The next instalment in the multi-billion-dollar grossing Avengers franchise was set to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has confirmed they are rewriting and will retitle the next Avengers film, which is due to be released in May 2026. His role may be recast or the studio will write-out the character in favour of another antagonist.