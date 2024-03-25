Rebel Wilson's book, "Rebel Rising" comes out next month - in which she names and shames a highly regarded British comedian, who is allegedly threatening her.

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, best known for her roles in Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids and Jojo Rabbit, has written a chapter in her upcoming book about "a massive asshole" she had previously worked with in Hollywood - though she did not reveal the person's identity.

Until now.

She claimed that British actor Sacha Baron Cohen (Ali G Indahouse, Borat, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) is trying to “threaten” her.

This comes after Wilson described him in her upcoming memoir, “Rebel Rising”, as an “asshole” that led her to adopt a “no-assholes policy”.

Wilson previously confirmed that she had written a chapter on a then-unnamed star, and subsequently alleged in an Instagram Story that the “the asshole is trying to threaten me”.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she added. “He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no asshole policy, that means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical,'” she told her followers.

“But then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry. Because I worked with a massive asshole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy. Chapter on said asshole – it is chapter 23 – that guy was a massive asshole.”

Scene from 'Grimsby' Sony Pictures Releasing

In a follow-up post, Wilson then named Baron Cohen, writing: “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER or my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Wilson and Baron Cohen previously appeared in the 2016 spy action comedy Grimsby together, in which they played husband and wife.

Wilson's upcoming “Rebel Rising” is due to be published next month.