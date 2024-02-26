Gerard Depardieu faces new complaint of sexual assault

By Euronews with AP

The French actor is already under investigation for alleged rape, and more than a dozen other woman have come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

French actor Gérard Depardieu is facing a new complaint of sexual assault, this time from a set decorator who alleges he groped her during filming in 2021.

In a complaint to the Paris prosecutor’s office, she accuses him of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sexist insults, her lawyer said on Monday.

The 53-year-old woman alleges he grabbed her and “kneaded her waist and stomach up to her breasts” during the filming of “Les Volets Verts” (The Green Shutters).

Her lawyer said other people intervened to stop the alleged incident.

It is the second allegation of sexual misconduct by the 75-year-old during the shooting of the film.

Depardieu is already under investigation for alleged rape, and more than a dozen other woman have come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse.

He denies any wrongdoing.