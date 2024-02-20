Stayin' Alive? 86-year-old Ridley Scott may direct Bee Gees biopic

A biopic on the three Gibb brothers who changed disco has been in production since 2019.

86-year-old British director Ridley Scott is certainly proving a point of it as he is reportedly in negotiations to direct a movie biopic of the Bee Gees.

Paramount Pictures, the production studio behind current in-theatres film Bob Marley: One Love wants to keep on boogieing with biopics by getting Scott on board for their untitled Bee Gees film.

American writer John Logan has written the script for the film. Logan is a Tony Award-winning playwright who is know for his Academy Award-nominated scripts for The Aviator, Hugo, and Gladiator, which was directed by Scott.

The film is being executively produced by lone surviving Bee Gee, Barry Gibb.

It's been a busy few years for the octogenarian director. Last year saw the release of his much-hyped (and somewhat disappointing) epic film Napoleon. Scott has now reportedly finished shooting on his heavily anticipated sequel to Gladiator starring Paul Mescal.

Not one to stew about with spare time, Scott's empty slate has put him at the forefront of discussions for the Bee Gees project.

The film rights to the story of the Disco Kings behind hits like 'Saturday Night Fever' and 'How Deep Is Your Love' were bought by Paramount in 2019 following the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic that won Rami Malek an Oscar for his portrayal of lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The Bee Gees rehearse at the Royal Albert Hall, London, England, March 27, 1968 PETER KEMP/1968 AP

Much like Queen, the Bee Gees were a legendary group and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Their influence on the 60s brought disco into the mainstream. They are one of the most successful band on the Billboard charts, behind only the Beatles and the Supremes.

Formed by brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in Manchester, England, the group performed consistently until 2003 when Maurice died. Robin died in 2009, leaving Barry.

Scott was recently made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours