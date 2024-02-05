Grammys 2024: Winners and key takeaways from a dramatic evening

Taylor Swift makes history and announces a new album... Barbie triumphant... Killer Mike arrested... The Grammys bring excitement and drama.
The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place last night, and if you thought the drama was contained to the movie awards season, you were very much mistaken.
It was a big night for female artists, with SZA starting the evening with the most nominations (nine), and Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers close behind (seven nods each).
Ultimately, Taylor Swift triumphed in Best Pop Vocal Album and a win for Album of the Year for 'Midnights', making history in the process. More on that in a bit.
SZA was also a big winner, taking home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Song.
Phoebe Bridgers and her supergroup boygenius had a great evening, too, winning Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.
Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for 'Flowers', her first ever Grammy; Victoria Monét won Best New Artist; Karol G made Grammy history becoming the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her blockbuster 'Mañana Será Bonito' record; and Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for the Barbie hit, 'What Was I Made For?'.
And for you country fans out there, best country album went to Lainey Wilson for 'Bell Bottom Country' - her very first Grammy.
Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Here are the key takeaways from a very, very busy evening:
Taylor Swift triumphs and announces a new album
TayTay (all day) won album of the year for 'Midnights', breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
She beats Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who had three.
That’s all very well and good, but the big news for Swifties came earlier in the night, when she finally endorsed President Biden for this year’s election thereby sending Conservatives into a nuclear meltdo- No, that’s not it.
Instead, Swift used her 13th Grammy win to announce her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.
“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” she said while accepting the best pop vocal album award. “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage.”
True to her word, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across some comfy looking pillows. The top half of her face is cut off in the low-contrast image. Check it out for yourself:
“All’s fair in love and poetry...” her caption read.
You can imagine that the internet went into full meltdown mode, and in a little over an hour, the Instagram post alone had amassed nearly 7 million likes.
“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink,” read handwritten lyrics posted after the album cover.
‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be Swift's 11th studio album, not counting her re-recordings. Her last original album was 'Midnights', released in October 2022. Since then, she's launched the billion-dollar Eras Tour, which is heading to Europe. And we'll be there to keep you up to speed with what actually goes on at a Taylor Swift concert.
Swift later picked up Album of the Year, the show's final award, for 'Midnights’.
“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” she said after accepting her Album of the Year award.
She was presented album of the year by...
Céline Dion graces the stage
The award for album of the year was presented by the one, the only Céline Dion, who surprised everyone with her appearance.
The celebrated artist had recently stopped performing due to Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). She was diagnosed in 2022 and this led to the cancellation of her world tour in May 2023.
She received a standing ovation.
“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said.
Last week, Dion announced the release of an upcoming documentary that hopes to raise awareness about her rare neurological disorder.
In a statement, Dion said: “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”
Big performances
Trevor Noah hosted the main Grammys ceremony for the fourth consecutive year.
Noah greeted an excited crowd, starting things off with a kiss on the cheek from Meryl Streep.
That was already an impressive start, but the performances that followed made the evening one for the books.
Performers during the show included SZA, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Billy Joel, and Miley Cyrus, among others.
Dua Lipa opened the show with a high-octane medley: first, a tease of her forthcoming single, 'Training Season', then, her most recent single 'Houdini', and finally, her disco-pop Barbie hit 'Dance the Night.'
Travis Scott did a medley of 'My Eyes', 'I Know?', and 'Fein'; Olivia Rodrigo brought her bloodsucking ballad 'vampire' – or in this case, bloodletting, as red liquid dripped from the walls behind her; SZA took the stage to perform a medley of her hits 'Snooze' and 'Kill Bill', joined by dancers wielding katanas; Miley Cyrus then went on to perform 'Flowers' for the first time live on television – moments after receiving her first ever Grammy.
As you can tell, there were a lot of performances, each one outdoing the previous.
Of particular note was Luke Combs’ heartfelt rendition of 'Fast Car' with Tracy Chapman, during one of her rare public appearances. Combs’ cover of the Chapman classic has dominated country radio and won him song of the year at the 2023 CMAs. In 1989, Chapman won best pop vocal performance for the song.
Then there was the set from U2, “one of the most groundbreaking and beloved bands of all time” according to Noah, performing from the Sphere in Las Vegas.
However, our favourite performance was, hands down...
Joni Mitchell makes her Grammys debut
Joni Mitchell, 80, made Grammy history by performing 'Both Sides Now' from her 1969 album 'Clouds'.
It was her first-ever Grammy performance, and in her introduction, Brandi Carlile called her “one of the most influential and emotionally generous creators in human history”.
Damn right.
Mitchell also won the award for best folk album.
Damn right again.
Barbie gets some love
The Oscars may have, according to some, “shunned” Barbie with a few “snubs”, but the Grammys decided to take another route.
Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas O'Connell's gentle ballad 'What Was I Made For?' were awarded Best Song of the Year and best song written for visual media.
“Damn, that’s stupid guys!” she said during her speech. “That was a crazy list of incredible people … I’m shocked out of my balls.”
We hope her balls are safe and sound. We need you, Billie.
“Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year,” Eilish also said during her acceptance speech.
Eilish’s song has already won a handful of awards this season, including best original song at the 2024 Golden Globes, and is currently up for best original song at the upcoming Oscars in March.
And as an extra bit of trivia, ‘What Was I Made For?’ became the first song from a movie to win the award since Celine Dion’s 'My Heart Will Go On'.
It did not, however, win Record of the Year. That went to...
'Flowers' still getting love
Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers' beat out Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?', boygenius' 'Not Strong Enough', Jon Batiste's 'Worship', Olivia Rodrigo's 'vampire', SZA's 'Kill Bill', Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' and Victoria Monét's 'On My Mama' to take home the major award.
The self-love anthem 'Flowers' won Record of the Year, and has continued to break records upon its release, becoming the first song to reach over 100 million streams on Spotify in one week, and earning one trillion streams after just three months.
boygenius win big
The indie supergroup boygenius featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus received their first-ever Grammy nominations this year, and left the awards ceremony with three main awards: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.
It’s quite the sweep for the band, whose first album, 'the record', was one of our favourite albums of 2023.
In our review, we said: “The supergroup delivered an addictive and achingly intimate ode to collaboration, and listening to 'the record' (stylised in lowercase like the band's name) makes you feel like you’re privy to a mic-sharing session between three mates who genuinely enjoy their creative time together.”
Also, can we take a moment to appreciate their matching outfits?
Jay-Z wins... But has beef
Jay-Z was given the year’s Dr Dre global impact award for his personal and professional achievements.
Lovely, but during his acceptance speech, he called out the Grammys’ failure to recognize his wife, Beyoncé, for album of the year:
“I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right,” he said. “Obviously it’s subjective because it’s music.”
He continued: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: the most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”
Bit of a dampener, but the night wasn’t Hova...
Killer Mike wins three awards – and is arrested
Rapper Killer Mike, best known by some as one half of the band Run The Jewels, won three awards in quick succession, but somehow ended up in police custody before the main Grammys ceremony began.
He was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards, having won three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the ceremony.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and the LAPD confirmed that he was detained after a “physical altercation” at Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammys are being held.
The evening, on a more positive note, marked Killer Mike’s first Grammy Award wins since 2003, when he was first nominated and won for his feature on OutKast’s 'The Whole World' in the best rap performance by a duo or group.
Killer Mike won in all three of the categories he was nominated in: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track 'Scientists & Engineers' and Best Rap Album for 'Michael', his sixth studio album released in June 2023.
His song 'Scientists & Engineers' featured André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. It beat Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s 'The Hillbillies'; Black Thought’s 'Love Letter'; Coi Leray’s 'Players'; and Drake and 21 Savage’s 'Rich Flex' in the Best Rap Performance race.
Killer Mike’s album 'Michael' beat Drake and 21 Savage’s 'Her Loss'; Metro Boomin’s 'Heroes & Villains'; Nas’ 'King’s Disease III' and Travis Scott’s 'Utopia' in Best Rap album.
Here is the full list of Grammy 2024 winners:
Album of the Year
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste - Worship
- WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best New Artist
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- WINNER: Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
- Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best R&B Song
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Halle - Angel
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- WINNER: SZA - Snooze
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Country Album
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Música Urbana Album
- WINNER: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
- Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
- Tainy - Data
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Brian Pidgeon
- David Frost
- Dmitriy Lipay
- WINNER: Elaine Martone
- Morten Lindberg
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango
- Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
- Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
- WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers
- Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour
Best Bluegrass Album
- Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
- Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
- WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
- Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
- Ben Wendel - All One
- Bob James - Jazz Hands
- House of Waters - On Becoming
- Julian Lage - The Layers
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- WINNER: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
- Kenny Barron - The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
- Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Best Jazz Performance
- Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not for Me
- Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
- WINNER: Samara Joy - Tight
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- WINNER: SZA - SOS
- 6lack - Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
- WINNER: Coco Jones - ICU
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony - Akiho: In That Space, at That Time
- WINNER: Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds
- Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
- Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Roomful of Teeth - Brittelle: Psychedelics
Best Classical Compendium
- Aaron Diehl & The Knights - Zodiac Suite
- Andy Akiho, Omaha Symphony & Ankush Kumar Bahl - Sculptures
- Chick Corea & Orchestra da Camera della Sardegna - Sardinia
- Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo - Fandango
- Peter Herresthal, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, James Gaffigan, Arctic Philharmonic & Tim Weiss - Missy Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- WINNER: Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane
- Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because
- WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark
- Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches
- Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40
- Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders
- Curtis Stewart - Of Love
- WINNER: Louisville Orchestra - The American Project
- Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light
- Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories
- Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
- WINNER: Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic
- Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3
Best Choral Performance
- The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
- The Crossing - Carols After a Plague
- Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House of Belonging
- San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
- WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Best Opera Recording
- WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord of Cries
- The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge
Best Orchestral Performance
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy
- WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
- Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces
- The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
- San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra
- Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris
- WINNER: Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
- Samara Joy - Lush Life
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- WINNER: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
- New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Folk Album
- Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
- WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
- The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
- Nickel Creek - Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
- Paul Simon - Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
- Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
- Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note
- Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- WINNER: Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
- WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus
- Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard on High
- Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
- WINNER: The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues
- Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black
Best Instrumental Composition
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion
- WINNER: John Williams - Helena’s Theme
- Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin
- Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
- Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey and the Dragon
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Meryl Streep - Big Tree
- WINNER: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
- Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
- William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Best Children’s Music Album
- Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!
- DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!
- Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars
- Uncle Jumbo - Taste the Sky
- WINNER: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- WINNER: Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls
- David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean
- Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine
- Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty
- Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
Best Reggae Album
- Buju Banton - Born for Greatness
- Beenie Man - Simma
- Burning Spear - No Destroyer
- Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- WINNER: Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Cabra - Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
- Fito Paez - EADDA9223
- WINNER: Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
- WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Best Latin Pop Album
- AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- WINNER: Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma - Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
- Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
- WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana
- Eliane Elias - Quietude
- Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa
- WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
- WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension
- Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
Best Historical Album
- Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
- Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
- Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
- Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
- WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Album Notes
- Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston
- Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions
- John Coltrane - Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)
- Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
- WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- Bo Burnham - Inside: Deluxe Box Set
- Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
- Neutral Milk Hotel - The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
- Ngọt - Gieo
- WINNER: Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project
Best Recording Package
- The Arcs - Eletrophonic Chronic
- Brad Breeck - Gravity Falls
- Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting
- WINNER: Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
- Ensemble Cadenza 21’ - Cadenza 21’
- Leaf Yeh - Migration
Best Comedy Album
- Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
- WINNER: Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name?
- Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
- Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes - I’m an Entertainer
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- WINNER: Boygenius - The Record
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Alvvays - Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
- Boygenius - Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why
Best Rock Album
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Song
- WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones - Angry
Best Metal Performance
- Disturbed - Bad Man
- Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
- WINNER: Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Slipknot - Hive Mind
- Spiritbox - Jaded
Best Rock Performance
- Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
- WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Musical Theater Album
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- WINNER: Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
- WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched
- Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
- Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
- Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Global Music Album
- Bokanté - History
- Burna Boy - I Told Them…
- Davido - Timeless
- WINNER: Shakti - This Moment
- Susana Baca- Epifanías
Best African Music Performance
- Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
- WINNER: Tyla - Water
Best Global Music Performance
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
- WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto
- Burna Boy - Alone
- Davido - Feel
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets
- Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores
- Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do
- WINNER: J. Ivy - The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24
- Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
- WINNER: Killer Mike - Michael
- Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
- Nas - King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Rap Song
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
- WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
- SZA - Low
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
- Black Thought - Love Letter
- Coi Leray - Players
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best R&B Album
- Babyface - Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
- Emily King - Special Occasion
- Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple
- Kenyon Dixon - Lucky
- WINNER: PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning
- SZA - Love Language
- Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Melvin Crispell III - God Is
- WINNER: Kirk Franklin - All Things
- Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good
- Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It for Me (Live)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- WINNER: Theron Thomas
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King
- WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South
- Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross
- Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Blessing Offor - My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
- WINNER: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4
- Phil Wickham - I Believe
Best Gospel Album
- Erica Campbell - I Love You
- Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
- WINNER: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Blessing Offor - Believe
- Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am
- Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do
- WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Bettye LaVette - LaVette!
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London
- WINNER: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
- Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
- Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
Best Traditional Blues Album
- WINNER: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
- Eric Bibb - Ridin’
- John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge
- Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
- Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
Best Americana Album
- Allison Russell - The Returner
- Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
- WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
Best American Roots Song
- Allison Russell - The Returner
- Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - California Sober
- Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
- The War and Treaty - Blank Page
Best Americana Performance
- Allison Russell - The Returner
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
- WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
- Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Best American Roots Performance
- WINNER: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man
Best Country Song
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Solo Performance
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Immersive Audio Album
- WINNER: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys
- Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)
- George Strait - Blue Clear Sky
- Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs
- Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Remixed Recording
- WINNER: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
- Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
- Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange - Alien Love Call
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Bokanté - History
- Boygenius - The Record
- Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Feist - Multitudes
- WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Music Film
- WINNER: David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
- Kendrick Lamar - Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
- Lewis Capaldi - How I’m Feeling Now
- Little Richard - I Am Everything
- Tupac Shakur - Dear Mama
Best Music Video
- WINNER: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan - Rush
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
- Rihanna - Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök
- Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy
- Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
- WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
- John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora
- WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie the Album
- Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
- Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- “Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
- Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico
- Luis Figueroa - Voy a Ti
- Omara Portuondo - Vida
- WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
- Lila Downs - La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- WINNER: Peso Pluma - Génesis
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
- WINNER: Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3
- Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Pop Dance Recording
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- WINNER: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
- James Blake - Loading
- Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong
- WINNER: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
- WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma