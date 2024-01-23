'Oppenheimer' leads the way, with 'Poor Things' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' close behind. However, 'Barbie' got a fair few snubs. Here's the lowdown on this year's Oscar nominations.

The nominations went largely as expected, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading the way and positioning itself as the clear frontrunner for March's ceremony. The film holds a total of 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Editing and Adapted Screenplay.

Though Nolan is regarded as the big-budget auteur of his era, he's never won an Academy Award, nor have any of his films won best picture. It's looking increasingly likely that this could be his year.

However, while Oppenheimer thrived, its Barbenheimer portmanteau partner faltered somewhat.

Much like at the recent BAFTA nominations, Barbie has clearly fallen out of favour, as the film (somewhat shockingly) missed out on two major categories it was expected to nab: Best Director for Greta Gerwig and Best Actress for Margot Robbie. It only has eight nominations - two of which are competiting in the same category for Best Song.

Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

Emma Stone in Poor Things Searchlight Pictures

In second place behind Nolan’s three-hour opus is Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos' gothic / steampunk fantasia, which won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice Film Festival. It scored 11 nominations, including Best Film, Adapted Screenplay and Leading Actress – a category for which Emma Stone is the clear frontrunner and the stiffest competition for German actress Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Poor Things won seven Golden Globes earlier this month, including Stone’s win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical – and it’s one of this young year’s unmissable films.

In third (and final film to collect double-digit nominations) is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, with 10 nominations - but surprisingly snubbed when it comes to Best Adapted Screenplay. Martin Scorsese does score his 10th nomination in the Best Director category, so that's something.

Justine Triet continues her winning streak - here with two Globes Getty Images

Elsewhere, Justine Triet's Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall did exceptionally well, with a total of five noms, including Best Director and Best Actress for Sandra Hüller. The film has been gaining some steady momentum during the awards season, and France must be kicking itself it chose The Taste of Things over Anatomy of a Fall for its Best International Feature pick.

Check out our interview with Sandra Hüller, who stars in two Oscar nominated films: Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest.

The inclusion of the French director in the Best Director category isn't entirely surprising, but many were predicting that Greta Gerwig would probably take her spot. Triet is the only female director nominated this year, and it's worth noting that two of the last three winners of Best Director have been women (Chloé Zhao in 2021 for Nomadland and Jane Campion in 2022 for The Power of the Dog) - although last year it was an entirely male set of nominees (won by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Jonathan Glazer Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Alongside Triet are Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Nolan (Oppenheimer), Lanthimos (Poor Things) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

The British director's harrowing and masterfully executed Holocaust drama tallies five nominations, including Best Film and Best International Feature Film (representing the UK). It joins Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano (Italy), J. A. Bayona's Society of the Snow, Ilker Çatak's The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) and Wim Wenders' Perfect Days in that category - and stands as a clear frontrunner.It has already made our list of the Best European Films of the 21st Century, and we hope it doesn't go home empty-handed.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal Pictures

Among the major snubs, quite aside from Barbie 's woes: Bradley Cooper ignored in the Best Director category for Maestro; same goes for Celine Song and her stunning and accomplished directorial debut Past Lives, our favourite film of 2023 which only got two nods (Best Film and Best Original Screenplay);nothing for Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore or Charles Melton for May December, Todd Haynes’ fascinating drama; and zip for Ava DuVernay's Origin, despite a last-minute campaign similar to the one that netted Andrea Riseborough a surprise acting nomination last year.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's Oscar ceremony from Los Angeles on 10 March, and you can bet Oppenheimer will likely take home the goods. We may have to start calling the 2023 cultural phenomenon Oppenheimie from now on.

Here is the full list of this year's Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"El Conde"

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Italy: “Io Capitano”

Japan: “Perfect Days”

Spain: “Society of the Snow”

Germany: “The Teachers’ Lounge”

United Kingdom: “The Zone of Interest”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

"Robot Dreams"

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

"Napoleon"

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

"Napoleon"

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Golda”

“Maestro”

"Oppenheimer"

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for my People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

BEST SOUND

"The Creator"

“Maestro”

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

"The Barber of Little Rock"

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

"Nai Nai & Wai Po"

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

"Our Uniform"

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The After”

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”