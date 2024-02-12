Here's everything we know about Beyoncé's upcoming 'Act II' album

The megastar unveiled her follow up to 2022's "Renaissance" through an unexpected Super Bowl commercial - and now, we have a release date.

Taylor Swift wasn't the only pop music superstar to make headlines at this year's Super Bowl extravaganza.

During a halftime Verizon commercial, fans were treated to an unexpected cameo from none other than Beyoncé herself. And the playful ad concluded with Queen Bey dropping a huge bombshell: "They ready, drop the new music."

She wasn't bluffing...

Immediately after the commercial aired, she dropped two new country-themed singles: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," along with a tantalising teaser for her upcoming album.

Here's the scoop on what we know about the project so far:

What will the album be called?

While the exact title still remains a mystery, Beyoncé released a cryptic video hinting at "Act II", which suggests it will be a follow up to her 2022 album "Renaissance," often referred to as "Act I: Renaissance."

The disco and dance-infused "Renaissance" was one of our favourite musical offerings in 2022 and snagged Beyoncé her 32nd Grammy, officially crowning her as the artist with the most Grammy wins.

When will it be released?

Mark your calendars, as the teaser video confirms that the album will be released on 29 March 2024.

What will be the vibe of Act II?

Going off the teaser video and the sound of her two new singles, it very much seems like "Act II" will be a country-inspired album, paying homage to Beyoncé's Texan roots.

In the video, the popstar is seen cruising through a desert while classic tracks like Chuck Berry’s “Maybelline” play. Then, in what appears to be a nod to Wim Wenders’ 1984 film, "Paris, Texas", Bey drives past a group of men gazing up at a large billboard of herself alongside the words “Texas! Hold ’Em".

Beyoncé further hints at the country theme by sporting a cowboy hat in the artwork for the singles, and she even wore one at at the Grammys, where her hubby Jay-Z picked up an award for global impact.

Has Beyoncè released country music before?

Yep! Beyoncé's initial venture into country music surfaced on her 2016 album "Lemonade," which featured the country-infused track "Daddy Lessons."

She later teamed up with country icons The Chicks for a remarkable performance at the Country Music Awards the following year, which received widespread acclaim.

Following their CMAs collaboration, the foursome released their joint rendition of "Daddy Lessons" as an official single.