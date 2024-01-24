This year's Brit Awards shortlist also includes Central Cee, J Hus, Dua Lipa, Blur, Calvin Harris, Young Fathers, Dave, and Little Simz among the nominated artists.
The nominations for the 2024 Brit Awards have been announced, and it's fantastic news for Raye.
The singer-songwriter has received a total of seven nominations, including a nod for Artist of the Year, two entries in the Song of the Year category, and recognition for Album of the Year for her brilliantly ambitious debut record, "My 21st Century Blues."
She triumphs over Craig David, Gorillaz and Robbie Williams, each of whom held the previous joint record with six nominations.
This achievement marks a remarkable career turnaround for Raye, who topped the charts at the beginning of 2023 and was previously shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize, after a lengthy battle with her former label, Polydor.
Following behind Raye, rappers Central Cee and J Hus each have four nominations this year. Blur, Calvin Harris, Dave, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Young Fathers, and the four-time winner Dua Lipa are all contenders for three awards.
In the international categories, solo artists like Burna Boy, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift are contenders, while bands such as Foo Fighters, Paramore, and Gabriel have been shortlisted for the international group of the year.
This year also marks The Rolling Stones' first Brit Award nomination in over a decade, in the best alternative/rock act category for their chart-topping comeback in October.
Is there a notable improvement in gender balance this year?
This year marks a significant improvement in gender representation, with women comprising 57% of the total nominees when considering mixed-gender groups.
The progress follows last year's controversy, where no women were nominated for the Brit Awards' Best Artist category. All five nominees for the prize were men: Stormzy, Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra and Harry Styles.
In a notable shift this year, the Artist of the Year category has expanded to include 10 nominees, and six female artists secured nominations.
Among the female nominees are Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Lil Simz, Olivia Sims, and Dua Lipa, while Central Cee, Dave, J. Hus, and Fred Again... represent the male nominees.
This year's International Artist of the year category has also seen improvement for female representation, with eight out of 10 nominees being female.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Artist of the year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Album of the year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Best new artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International group of the year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International song of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - Greedy
Tyla - Water
Best alternative/rock act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
CasIsDead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Best dance act
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Best pop act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best R&B act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault